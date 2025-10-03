Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The debate has always been Dominick Cruz versus TJ Dillashaw. Now, there’s a new contender for bantamweight GOAT. As he embarks on his latest UFC title defence, Merab Dvalishvili could be about to cement his status of all-time greatness.

Dvalishvili has gone from underrated to undeniable. He wasn’t pegged as bantamweight’s next best thing when he first entered the spotlight, with back-to-back losses in his first UFC two fights instead having him touted for the cut. Thirteen wins later and the Georgian mauler is spearheading a reign of terror at 135lb. The 34-year-old has brushed off four ex-world champions on his way to the top, scraping the scalps of Jose Aldo, Petr Yan and Henry Cejudo before dethroning and conquering the man groomed as the division’s future, Sean O’Malley.

Blessed with an infectious, chaotic personality that is mirrored by his fighting style, Dvalishvili’s grappling dominance combined with relentless pace has busted the myth that mat-based action is monotonous, with his bouts instead essential viewing. As he returns to the cage this Saturday at UFC 320, such a fact remains the case. He squares off against proven contender Cory Sandhagen, the American striker straight out of Street Fighter, in one of the most important fights of the year.

Atop one of the company’s strongest divisions of recent years, victory over another supremely skilled opponent could take Dvalishvili’s already stacked resume to a level unparalleled in bantamweight history. This will be his third fight of the year, maintaining a level of activity that went awry during the primes of Cruz and Dillashaw, whether that was due to injury or – in the latter’s case – Usada-enforced suspension. But while legacy might be on the line in Las Vegas for the champion, there is more at stake for the challenger.

Sandhagen has been longing for this shot at undisputed gold. For five years, he’s resided in the upper echelons of the bantamweight rankings, with consecutive jaw-dropping knockouts over Frankie Edgar and Marlon Moraes seeing his stock skyrocket in the Apex era. He’s so far failed to deliver the goods when it matters most, though, losing eliminators against the likes of Aljamain Sterling, Umar Nurmagomedov and Dillashaw, while also missing out on the interim belt at the hands of Yan in October 2021.

open image in gallery Merab Dvalishvili will defend his bantamweight title at UFC 320 ( Getty Images )

A triumph against Deiveson Figueiredo in May finally saw him regain No 1 contendership – and this time he fights for true prize. It’s the culmination of his life’s work, but in what could end up proving his only opportunity to secure immortality, he is tasked with an almighty, unenviable challenge: to stop the seemingly unstoppable Dvalishvili “freight train”, as coach Ray Longo puts it.

By just looking at his striking arsenal and penchant for sublime finishes, this does look a possibility. Dvalishvili’s unabated intensity and ability to close the distance looks likely to smother any chance of a Sandhagen win, with the Georgian near-certain to retain his belt if he can control “Sandman” on the ground or against the fence. Yet his aggressive style could play against him. Sandhagen, possessing the reach advantage, is an expert at keeping his distance, which could frustrate the champion.

If Sandhagen can then pick his moment and catch an on-rushing Dvalishili with, say, that trademark flying knee as soon as he commits, that would an inflict a devastating blow that even Dvalishvili’s elite-level chin would struggle to handle.

That is not to say that Sandhagen’s only hope against Dvalishvili is for a spectacular pot shot to land flush – something the fighter himself has been quick to emphasise. The 33-year-old feels in the best shape of his life, discovering a new level of confidence after settling with coach Trevor Wittman. “I’m wrestling better than I’ve ever wrestled,” he assured, insisting that he can’t see Dvalishvili’s famed gas tank proving the difference. “I don’t get tired.”

But when comparing recent performances, something obvious jumps out. Where Sandhagen has been exposed, Dvalishvili has looked untouchable.

Sandhagen’s last loss came against Umar – cousin of former lightweight champion Khabib – in August 2024, one that saw “Sandman” and his threats unequivocally quelled for five rounds. It was a statement victory from the then-undefeated Umar, stamping his mark as Dagestan’s next immovable object. Or so we thought.

Having earned a fast-tracked title shot through of his dominance of Sandhagen, he stepped into the cage with Dvalishvili, only to be overwhelmed by the Georgian’s all-action approach. The champ put on an absolute clinic on how to shut down your opponent, dismantling Umar’s early confidence with snapping takedowns to mentally and physically drain the wrestler while playing his own game. It was one of the most impressive performances of the year, scratching out a Nurmagomedov’s zero in the process.

open image in gallery Cory Sandhagen grappling with Raphael Assuncao ( Getty Images )

This context leaves us pondering on how else Saturday night could transpire. If Sandhagen was so roundly beaten by Umar, who was then dismantled by Dvalishvili, how can Sandhagen feasibly overcome the challenge of Dvalishvili? An apparent stylistic mismatch, the odds seem stacked against the challenger, who has been building up to this shot at glory for what feels like an eternity.

Yet mission improbable is not mission impossible. Sandhagen knows how to leave jaws on the floor. He will need to put actions to his words and find a way of not being bullied by Dvalishvili on the mat. Then on the feet, he’ll need to pick his shots with fighter-pilot precision.

Dvalishvili always promises to go to war with whomever he shares the cage with. Perhaps he’ll meet his match in the form of a reborn Sandhagen. And if Sandman succeeds in the face of peril, he’ll be sure to change the trajectory of a division many thought was fixed for the future.