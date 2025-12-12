Latest UFC White House update addresses ticket sales and fan access

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UFC’s White House event next summer will not be accessible to fans, it appears, with TKO’s president and COO saying tickets “won’t be available”.

On 14 June, US president Donald Trump’s birthday, the UFC is set to stage a fight card at the White House, with details sporadically emerging over the last several months.

This week, Trump said he expected “eight or nine championship fights” at the event, and now Mark Shapiro – president and COO of the UFC’s ownership group, TKO – has addressed the card while speaking at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference.

“What we’re trying to figure out right now is what we can and can’t do with that event, which is scheduled to take place on Flag Day,” said Shapiro. “Somebody’s birthday is that day as well. It’s going to be a spectacle. If we thought the Sphere [in Las Vegas] was a spectacle, this is a spectacle on steroids.

“We’re getting requests... I’m not even talking about people who want to buy tickets, because that won’t be available. There will be no ticket sales. It will hurt us financially, but what this will do for brand, reach, engagement, notoriety, press, earned media, advertiser interest... this is an absolute monster.

open image in gallery The UFC hosted a fight card at Las Vegas’s Sphere in 2024 ( Getty Images )

“We’re excited about it. [UFC president] Dana White and [UFC CBO] Hunter Campbell are hard at work at putting together a sensational fight card.

“Don’t know yet what the president’s involvement will be, but judging from the draw day with the World Cup, clearly he’s willing to get involved with those sports that he loves and take place on US soil – not to mention the 250th birthday celebration of the United States.”

Shapiro was referencing Trump’s involvement at last week’s draw for the football World Cup, which will take place in the US, Canada and Mexico in summer 2026. At the draw, football governing body Fifa controversially awarded Trump a peace prize.

“It’s going to be gangbuster,” Shapiro continued, “and we’re just trying to understand structurally how we can do it and set it up, what we’ve got to build in and replace the soil and the sod, and what we can sell from an advertiser standpoint.

open image in gallery US president Donald Trump (left) was awarded a peace prize by Fifa last week ( IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect )

“The only thing we do know at this point is: it is happening, and there won’t be ticket sales.”

Trump suggested this week that the fight card will take place on the North Lawn, although White previously suggested that it will play out on the South Lawn.

Trump also said: “I think the arena’s gonna be 5,000 or 6,000 seats [...] and 100,000 people in the back, where they’re putting up eight or 10 very big screens.”