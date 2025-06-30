Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wimbledon Day 1 Betting Tips

Wimbledon Day 1 betting preview

It’s the day so much of the tennis world has been waiting for, the start of Wimbledon 2025, when all the talk will be about whites, strawberries and hopefully not the weather.

For British players, the pressure is ramping up as the media pin their hopes on someone to replace Sir Andy Murray. For the rest of the field, they dream of lifting the trophies in almost a fortnight’s time.

Reigning men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz gets play underway on Centre Court against a dangerous opponent in Fabio Fognini, while 14 Brits are in action on day one, including Katie Boulter, Jacob Fearnley, Emma Raducanu and Mimi Xu, who all feature on the show courts.

We’ve put together a four-fold accumulator from the pick of the action, which pays 57/1 on Betway and equivalent betting sites.

Fabio Fognini vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction

This won’t have been the draw either man wanted in the first round at SW19, but it has the potential to be a cracking match to kick off the action on Centre Court.

Alcaraz has already shown good form on grass, winning at Queen’s last week but in Fabio Fognini he faces a tricky opponent.

He might be ranked 130 in the world right now, but the Italian has been as high as ninth and reached the third round on seven occasions including last year when he beat Casper Ruud in the second round, so Alcaraz will be wary.

Unsurprisingly, tennis betting sites all have the world number two as favourite for the win at 1/100 while you can get 50/1 on Fognini causing one of the biggest shocks in tennis.

It’s hard to see anyone beating the Spaniard on grass but this one might just be a bigger test than many think, after all Fognini has nothing to lose as he closes in on retirement and he will enjoy one last match on Centre Court.

Wimbledon Day 1 prediction 1: Alcaraz to win 3-1 - 5/1 BetVictor

Aryna Sabalenka vs Carson Branstine prediction

World number one Aryna Sabalenka couldn’t have had much of a kinder draw as she opens play on Court One against the world number 197 Carson Branstine.

She has been enjoying life back at SW19 after missing last year’s tournament through injury and is looking to add the title to the three Grand Slams she has already won.

She was the beaten finalist at both this year’s Australian and French Open so can it be third time lucky for the 27-year-old?

Branstine, who came through qualifying, reached the semi-finals of junior Wimbledon in 2017 but this is her first time in the main draw, and it couldn’t be a tougher proposition.

Wimbledon Day 1 prediction 2: Under 16.5 games in Sabalenka v Branstine - 19/10 Betway

Jacob Fearnley vs Joao Fonseca prediction

It was this time last year that Jacob Fearnley really made a name for himself after he was given a wildcard to make his Wimbledon debut.

He beat fellow debutant Alejandro Moro Canas and took a set a set off Novak Djokovic before he was eventually beaten in four sets. Twelve months ago, he was ranked just inside the world 300 and now he sits at 51 and as British number two behind Jack Draper.

In Joao Fonseca he faces one of the brightest young stars coming through, who is just three places below him in the world. The 18-year-old reached the last 32 in Paris before he was beaten by Draper, but he has won just twice on grass, losing in the first round in Halle, before he was knocked out in Eastbourne by the eventual winner Taylor Fritz.

This match will be played on Court One and Fearnley has that show court experience from last year so a lot will depend how quickly Fonseca can adapt to his surroundings in his first time in the main draw.

Wimbledon Day 1 prediction 3: Fearnley to beat Fonseca - 9/5 BetVictor

Emma Raducanu vs Mimi XU prediction

There is an all-British affair on Court One as Emma Raducanu takes on wild card Mimi Xu, looking to reach the second round for the fourth time.

The US Open winner is back as British No 1 after an extended run of tournaments, and she will be desperate to keep up that form and move back up the rankings.

17-year-old Xu is making her Grand Slam debut, just as Raducanu did four years ago and she would love to have the same impact but with 278 places separating them in the world rankings we’re not expecting a shock in this one.

Wimbledon Day 1 prediction 4: Raducanu to win in two sets - 8/15 William Hill

