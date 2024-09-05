Sabalenka is the favourite after Iga Swiatek was knocked out last night ( Getty Images )

World No 1. Aryna Sabalenka will face breakthrough American star Emma Navarro in the first of the women’s singles semi-finals at the US Open on Thursday night.

Sabalenka is pursuing a third grand slam title, having won the Australian Open this past year as well as last year. She will take a chance against 13th seed Navarro. The match, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, is followed by the second semi-final, between Czech Karolina Muchova and another home hopeful, Jessica Pegula.

Pegula stunned Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals to make her first-ever Grand Slam semi-final, and the sixth seed will be hopeful of replicating the success of fellow American Coco Gauff last year.

Follow all the latest action from the US Open women’s singles semi-finals below.