Liveupdated1725571309

Emma Navarro v Aryna Sabalenka LIVE: Latest US Open scores and updates from women’s semi-finals

With Jessica Pegula having knocked out Iga Swiatek last night, the draw has opened up for the American and fellow home hopeful Emma Navarro

Ariana Baio
Thursday 05 September 2024 17:21
Comments
Sabalenka is the favourite after Iga Swiatek was knocked out last night
Sabalenka is the favourite after Iga Swiatek was knocked out last night (Getty Images)

World No 1. Aryna Sabalenka will face breakthrough American star Emma Navarro in the first of the women’s singles semi-finals at the US Open on Thursday night.

Sabalenka is pursuing a third grand slam title, having won the Australian Open this past year as well as last year. She will take a chance against 13th seed Navarro. The match, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, is followed by the second semi-final, between Czech Karolina Muchova and another home hopeful, Jessica Pegula.

Pegula stunned Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals to make her first-ever Grand Slam semi-final, and the sixth seed will be hopeful of replicating the success of fellow American Coco Gauff last year.

Follow all the latest action from the US Open women’s singles semi-finals below.

1725570943

Aryna Sabalenka edges even closer to third grand slam win at US Open

Aryna Sabalenka has inched closer to her first US Open title after breezing into the semi-final.

The world number two, who was beaten at Flushing Meadows last year by Coco Gauff, proved to be too much for Olympic champion Qinwen Zhengto handle in a repeat of the Australian Open final in Melbourne.

The Belarusian was victorious, getting the better of her Chinese opponent with a final score of 6-1 6-2.

Chris Wilson5 September 2024 22:15
1725570103

US Open LIVE

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the women’s singles semi-finals at the US Open in New York.

Aryna Sabalenka faces American hopeful Emma Navarro in the first match of the day at Flushing Meadows, before another home hopeful, Jessica Pegula, takes on Czech Karolina Muchova for the second place in Saturday’s final.

Chris Wilson5 September 2024 22:01

