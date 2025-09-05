US Open day 14 betting tips & Sabalenka vs Anisimova best bets

US Open Day 14 Best Bets

Sabalenka to win 2-1 - 3/1 Ladbrokes

Salisbury/Skupski to win 2-1 - 10/3 William Hill

Double pays 15.25/1 with William Hill

After almost two weeks of exciting action, brutal contests and plenty of drama, we now know who will battle it out in the women’s singles final.

Reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka will take on another home favourite, but this time it is the eighth seed, Amanda Anisimova.

Twelve months ago, Sabalenka’s opponent was Jessica Pegula as she went on to claim her first US Open victory, and she will be hoping for a similar result this time around as she seeks her first Grand Slam of the year.

We also have an added bonus, with British pair Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury through to their second slam final since pairing up at the start of the year.

We’ve got a best bet for each match, which combine to make a double that pays 15.25/1 on William Hill and equivalent betting sites.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova Betting Preview

It’s been quite a year for Amanda Anisimova, who has reached the final of the last two Grand Slams, and everything is going in the right direction for the 24-year-old, who previously took seven months away from the sport, citing mental health concerns and burnout.

She reached the top 20 in the world back in February, but her run at Wimbledon saw her move up to No. 7 in the world.

That final at SW19, when she lost 6-0 6-0 to Iga Swiatek in less than an hour, was not what she would have dreamt of, but she did promise that she would learn from it, and she certainly did.

The American met Swiatek in the quarter-finals of the draw and won 6-4 6-3 to reach the last four, where she overcame two-time champion Naomi Osaka in three sets.

Before this season, Anisimova’s best run at her home slam was back in 2020 when she reached the third round and was beaten 6-3 6-1 by Maria Sakkari.

In Sabalenka, she is facing a player who has reached the final in four of the last five Grand Slams.

Since winning in New York 12 months ago, she was beaten in the final of the Australian Open by Madison Keys, the French Open by Coco Gauff, and then she was obviously knocked out of Wimbledon by her opponent on Saturday at the semi-final stage.

Anisimova battled to a 6-4 4-6 6-4 win over Sabalenka in just over two and a half hours to reach her first final, and we all know what happened next.

The world number one dropped her first set of the tournament in the semi-final win over Pegula as she came from a set down to win 4-6 6-3 6-4, and her longer recovery time could really work in her favour.

She received a bye in the quarter-final when Marketa Vondrousova pulled out through injury, and her opponent didn’t come off court until 1 am local time after her semi-final win.

Tennis betting sites are unsurprisingly backing Sabalenka at 1/2, while you can get 15/8 on a new name being on the trophy.

We do know that Anisimova will be desperate to put that Wimbledon humiliation firmly behind her, but whether she has enough to knock Sabalenka off her perch remains to be seen.

US Open women's final prediction: Sabalenka to win 2-1 - 3/1 Ladbrokes

Granollers / Zeballos v Salisbury / Skupski preview

Brits Salisbury and Skupski, who only partnered up at the start of the year, are through to their second Grand Slam final, but standing in their way is the same pair who beat them in the final at Roland Garros.

Granollers and Zeballos are two are the most experienced players on the tour at ages 39 and 40 and that victory in Paris was their first ever Grand Slam victory.

The British pair will have learnt a lot from that match, both about themselves and their opponents, which will stand them in good stead on Saturday.

As will the battling spirit they were forced to show in their semi-final match, when they were a set and a break down to the number 14 seeds Yuki Bhambri and Mark Venus.

They were certainly below par in the early stages, but the fifth seeds turned it around and eventually won 6-7 7-6 6-4.

Granollers and Zeballos have also had to battle to reach the final, with their last three matches all going the distance, so we don’t expect this one to be over quickly.

US Open men’s doubles final prediction: Salisbury/Skupski to win 2-1 - 10/3 William Hill

Please gamble responsibly

Bettors should always practice responsible gambling. When using gambling sites, be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

The same applies whether you’re using the best betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, betting apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets UK or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.