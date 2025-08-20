US Open odds: Latest 2025 US Open odds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2025 US Open begins this month, with the world’s best tennis players arriving in New York to contest the final Grand Slam of the season.

The US Open remains one of the most prestigious tournaments in tennis, perhaps second only to Wimbledon, with the women’s and men’s singles tournaments taking place at Flushing Meadows between 24 August and 7 September.

This page details the latest and best US Open odds for the 2025 tournament. We use the latest US Open betting odds from the best tennis betting sites to offer readers optimum value on wagering.

Readers will find not only the top value on US Open tennis betting odds, but also US Open winner odds for both the men’s and women’s tournaments.

All US Open odds come from our recommended betting sites – all of which are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission – and all odds are updated instantly to reflect any changes made by bookies.

US Open Men’s Outright Winner Odds

Bettors can find the latest US Open odds for the men’s outright winner here.

The men’s tournament was first held at Flushing Meadows in 1978, with the most successful players in the Open Era including Roger Federer, Pete Sampras and Jimmy Connors, who all won the competition five times.

World number one Jannik Sinner is the reigning champion, with Carlos Alcaraz having won in 2022 and Novak Djokovic winning the latest of his four titles in 2023.

In 2025, Sinner and Alcaraz are once again the leading contenders, while Jack Draper is carrying the hopes for Britain, though the 23-year-old will start the tournament as an outsider.

Below is a table of the most recent US Open men’s singles winners.

Year Winner 2024 Jannik Sinner 2023 Novak Djokovic 2022 Carlos Alcaraz 2021 Daniil Medvedev 2020 Dominic Thiem

US Open Women’s Outright Winner Odds

Bettors can find the latest US Open tennis odds for the women’s outright winner here.

As with the men’s tournament, the women’s singles was first held at its current venue in 1978, though several of its most successful players participated before the Open Era, with Molla Mallory and Helen Wills winning eight and seven titles respectively between 1915 and 1931.

Chris Evert is the most successful woman of the Open Era in this competition, winning six titles between 1975 and 1982, while Serena Williams also won six between 1999 and 2014 and Steffi Graff won five during her career.

Billie Jean King – who the tournament venue was re-named after in 2006 – won four US Open titles, with one in the Amateur Era and three after.

Britain’s most recent success in the women’s tournament came in 2021, when Emma Raducanu beat Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 to win a surprise title aged just 18.

Raducanu will once again be among GB’s main hopes for success in New York this time round – with the 22-year-old having regained form over the last few months – while British number two Katie Boulter remains an outside shout.

Below is a table of the most recent US Open women’s singles winners.

Year Winner 2024 Aryna Sabalenka 2023 Coco Gauff 2022 Iga Swiatek 2021 Emma Raducanu 2020 Naomi Osaka

US Open Odds Explained

Customers will find the best US Open odds using the best betting sites online.

Our recommended tennis betting sites are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, ensuring that users have a safe and fair betting experience.

Check back regularly for the latest US Open 2025 odds as prices shift for the next round of matches. Prices can shift depending on results and early exits for standout players.

Ensure you get the best US Open odds by using our page, but also make sure to take advantage of free bets provided by betting sites for the US Open.

