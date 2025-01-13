Novak Djokovic admits to ‘strange’ Andy Murray coaching debut at Australian Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic admitted his first on-court experience of being coached by Andy Murray was “strange” but said his former rival offered some “great advice” after opening his Australian Open campaign with a comeback win over teenager Nishesh Basavareddy.

Djokovic and Murray faced each other in four Australian Open finals but the retired Scot has joined the 37-year-old’s’ team as he bids to win a record 25th grand slam title this month.

Murray was positioned in the new ‘coaching pods’ on the Rod Laver Arena, which are positioned at court-level and allowed him to exchange feedback with Djokovic during the first-round match.

open image in gallery Djokovic’s coach Murray reacts court-side ( Getty Images )

Despite dropping the first set to the 19-year-old American wildcard Basavareddy, Djokovic improved to book his place in the second round, bouncing back from his surprise defeat to Reilly Opelka in Brisbane.

“It was a strange experience with him court-side, I’m thrilled to have him in my corner. We played for over 20 years against each other,” Djokovic said in his on-court interview.

“He gave me some great advice mid-match. We exchanged some feedback. It’s a completely different angle when you are watching from the side and he is doing really well. Hopefully we don’t stop here.”

Former British player Laura Robson was sat court-side as a pundit for Eurosport and Discovery+ and revealed some of the dynamics between the former rivals during the first-round win.

“I managed to keep an eye on him,” Robson said. “He did not stay for the on-court interview, he was out of there pronto. He’s not used to sitting down and watching a match for three hours and was stretching his back out by the end.

“I was surprised with how vocal he was. I was surprised to hear, ‘C’mon Novak, keep the energy up’, and I saw some hand signals too. It was more than I thought we were going to get in a way.”

open image in gallery Novak Djokovic, left, talks to coach Andy Murray ( AP )

Djokovic admitted he had not seen much of Basavareddy but was impressed with the teenager’s grand slam debut. The Serbian said Basavareddy was the “better player” over the first set and a half, but he managed to turn the match around.

“To be honest, I’ve never seen him play until a few days ago. These matches are always dangerous when they have nothing to lose, his first match at the grand slam level.

“He’s a very complete player. He surprised me with his shots and fighting spirit, I wish him all the best with the rest of his career. He’s a boy but he didn’t get carried away by the moment.”