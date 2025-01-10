Why Andy Murray walked away from retirement to face Novak Djokovic’s tantrums

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andy Murray was on the golf course, again, content with his life away from tennis and telling his playing partner that he couldn’t think of “anything worse” than returning to the sport as a coach.

Then, within half an hour, Novak Djokovic was on the phone with an offer: Murray’s long-time rival, and the winner of 24 grand slam titles, was asking him for help, presenting the “unique opportunity” of joining his team for the Australian Open. Murray was shocked, but interested. Within weeks of retiring at the Paris Olympics, the pull of the game was too strong to resist.

With it, Murray and Djokovic’s reunion on the same side of the net has become the box-office draw ahead of the opening grand slam of the year. A combination that at first felt like an April Fools’ joke has become clearer as the Australian Open arrives.

open image in gallery Murray and Djokovic in good sprits during an exhibition match at the Australian Open ( Getty )

Djokovic has described Murray’s approach to coaching as “meticulous” and “dedicated” and it was all smiles as the former world No 1 led a practice session against young rival Carlos Alcaraz at Melbourne Park this week. According to onlookers, Djokovic and Murray were in constant discussion: the goal of Djokovic lifting a record-extending 11th Australian Open and 25th grand slam by the end of the month is the complete focus of both sides of the partnership.

But, as Murray knows, such pursuits test the limits of physical and emotional endurance, especially at the age of 37. Djokovic’s ex-coach, the former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic, went through the highs and lows of sitting in the Serbian’s box and being on the receiving end of his frustrations. “He’s not an easy guy, let’s put it this way,” he said after Djokovic won the French Open in 2023. “Especially when something’s not going his way. He keeps you stressed, the stress level is always high. It never goes down.”

Murray, though, understands that as much as anyone, given how he would often snarl and stomp his way through tournaments as a player. He is ready to take whatever tantrums a venting Djokovic may throw at him. “Providing that he’s giving his best effort and trying as hard as he can, I’m absolutely fine with him expressing himself how he wants,” Murray told a group of British reporters in Melbourne. Murray argued that he would be more alarmed if Djokovic was subdued or “flat”, and believes the fire is required to maintain a balance.

Especially now. In 2024, Djokovic’s gold medal at the Olympics, where he defeated Alcaraz in an epic final at Roland Garros, was arguably the moment of the tennis season. And yet, it was also really his only moment of the year, in a campaign where the most successful men’s player of all time was limited to only one title and saw Jannik Sinner and Alcaraz split the grand slams. The retirements of Murray and later Rafael Nadal left Djokovic as the sole representative of the sport’s greatest era, with his two young rivals growing ever stronger.

open image in gallery Murray does not want Djokovic to change because he is now part of his team ( Getty )

open image in gallery Djokovic was beaten by Jannik Sinner in last year’s Australian Open semi-finals ( Getty )

After the Olympics, it was tempting to wonder if Djokovic was starting to wind down: he played just one more tournament after a shock defeat to Alexei Popyrin in the third round of the US Open and ended his season by withdrawing from the ATP Finals due to injury. But appointing Murray to his team signals Djokovic’s intent. He needed something, and in Murray he has found a way to make the upcoming season fresh and a little bit different. “He has a unique perspective on my game as one of the greatest rivals that I’ve had,” Djokovic said.

Murray knows the Serb’s strengths and weaknesses, and now gets another chance to work on exploiting the games of the best players in the world with his celebrated tactical mind. Djokovic’s road to the Australian Open title is treacherous: he could face Alcaraz in the quarter-finals and may then need to beat world No 2 Alexander Zverev to even have a shot at defending champion Sinner. Djokovic’s performance in the Olympics final showed that he is still capable of rising to the occasion – but he is now four months from his 38th birthday. This is also a test of historic proportions, as he is bidding to become the oldest grand slam champion ever.

Could one last title be on the table? The competition, over five sets, is surely too strong. Sinner, 23, will embark on his first grand slam defence, as he returns to the tournament that changed everything last January after he produced one of the most dominant seasons of all time. Alcaraz, 21, begins his first bid at completing the career grand slam. The allure of a first Alcaraz-Sinner grand slam final awaits, but Djokovic has ensured the attention remains on him. With Murray in his corner, that’s exactly how he likes it.