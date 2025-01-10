Novak Djokovic’s ‘I was poisoned’ claim disputed by food experts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic’s claim that he was “poisoned” during his time in a quarantine hotel in Australia has been disputed by food experts.

The 24-time grand slam champion risked reopening tensions with the country after magazine GQ published his stunning revelation on the eve of the Australian Open.

Djokovic was detained and subsequently deported from Australia ahead of the tournament three years ago after his visa was cancelled amid a row over his exemption for the Covid-19 vaccine.

open image in gallery Djokovic faced questions about his claim on Friday ( REUTERS )

The former World No 1 was held in a hotel in Melbourne but now says he felt ill when he returned to Serbia and discovered a “very high level of lead and mercury” in his system.

However, Djokovic’s suggestion that he must have ingested the metal by eating the meals he was served in quarantine has been described as “possible but very unlikely”.

Speaking to the Guardian, Damian Maganja, a researcher in food policy at the George Institute for Global Health, said Djokovic’s claim was a “wild accusation”.

“It’s possible but very unlikely given how long he was locked up, while these meals were probably made in mass amounts and there haven’t been other reports as far as I know.”

Djokovic, 37, held a pre-tournament press conference at Melbourne Park on Friday but refused to elaborate on his “poisoned” claim , instead referring questions to his GQ interview.

“Look the article came out online yesterday. I think it’s a February issue, so it’s coming out in print version,” Djokovic said.

“I’ve done that interview many months ago. I would appreciate not talking more in detail about that, as I would like to focus on the tennis and why I’m here.

“If you want to see what I’ve said and get more info on that, you can always revert to the article.”

open image in gallery Novak Djokovic at a press conference in Melbourne ( AP )

Meanwhile, Australian player Nick Kyrgios said he has not seen Djokovic’s comments but doubted that he would have been poisoned.

Kyrgios had previously supported Djokovic while he was detained three years ago and said: “No, I haven’t spoken to him. I didn’t even know that. We treated him like s--- that’s for sure. We wouldn’t have done that.”

Djokovic is a 10-time champion in Melbourne and will be coached by former rival Andy Murray as he bids for a 25th grand slam title this month.

The Serbian won his 10th title in 2023, a year on from his deportation saga, and was knocked out in the semi-finals last season by eventual champion Jannik Sinner.

He has been handed a tough draw this year as he bids to surpass the major singles title tally of Margaret Court and take the individual grand slam record outright.