Katie Boulter will get her US Open campaign started this afternoon as she faces Belarussian Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first round at Flushing Meadows in New York. The British No.1 is scheduled to take to court around4pm BST on Tuesday before fellow Brit Dan Evans takes on Russia’s Karen Khachanov slightly later at 5.15pm.

Boulter has had a good and consistent this year so far. She’s won two WTA Tour titles but has underperformed in the majors. In 2024, she is is yet to progress futher than the second round at a Grand Slam and will be hoping to put in a strong performance this afternoon against a somewhat tricky opponent.

Sasnovich came through the qualifiers to reach the tournament proper and the 30-year-old, who has won 11 singles and seven doubles titles on the ITF Circuit, is in good shape. Evans, meanwhile, will play on Court 6 against the dangerous Khachanov. He has only won five ATP Tour matches all year but may bring comse confidence into the tournament following the fine run alongside Andy Murray in the Olympic doubles tournament in Paris.

Follow all the action from Boulter’s opening US Open match below: