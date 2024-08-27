Katie Boulter v Aliaksandra Sasnovich LIVE: US Open scores as Dan Evans plays Karen Khachanov
The US Open first round continues with Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper also in action at Flushing Meadows
Katie Boulter will get her US Open campaign started this afternoon as she faces Belarussian Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first round at Flushing Meadows in New York. The British No.1 is scheduled to take to court around4pm BST on Tuesday before fellow Brit Dan Evans takes on Russia’s Karen Khachanov slightly later at 5.15pm.
Boulter has had a good and consistent this year so far. She’s won two WTA Tour titles but has underperformed in the majors. In 2024, she is is yet to progress futher than the second round at a Grand Slam and will be hoping to put in a strong performance this afternoon against a somewhat tricky opponent.
Sasnovich came through the qualifiers to reach the tournament proper and the 30-year-old, who has won 11 singles and seven doubles titles on the ITF Circuit, is in good shape. Evans, meanwhile, will play on Court 6 against the dangerous Khachanov. He has only won five ATP Tour matches all year but may bring comse confidence into the tournament following the fine run alongside Andy Murray in the Olympic doubles tournament in Paris.
Follow all the action from Boulter’s opening US Open match below:
Katie Boulter 1-0 Aliaksandra Sasnovich*
Here we go then. Day 2 of the US Open is about to start and Katie Boulter has the first serve against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.
The first rally develops easily enought and the Brit comes forward to the net, Sasnovich nails a passing backhand but sends it too long and the first point goes to Boulter.
Boulter wins the next couple of points too but a powerful forehand from Sasnovich beats her and the Belarussian has her first point on the board. 40-15.
Boulter then holds serve. She’s up-and-running against the qualifier.
Boulter on returning to New York for US Open
Katie Boulter spoke to Sky Sports about returning to New York for the US Open and how it feels to play in this tournament. She said: “There’s so much going on the whole time so you kind of can’t rest.
“So you get excited yourself and it brings that adrenaline. Yeah, I love coming to New York. It’s kind of hard not to. We play to be in atmosphere, right? So this is one of the best for that.
“I think you’re always going to be a little more anxious because it’s a slam. You know it means so much more. Naturally, you do feel a little bit of anxiety, but you turn that straight into excitement and happiness to get out there.”
Katie Boulter v Aliaksandra Sasnovich
Katie Boulter is out on Court 17 this afternoon for her match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich. The sun is out in New York and the conditions are close to perfect to get out there on court.
Boulter will hope to start strongly to ease herself into the tournament. This match will kick off shortly and we’ll have all the action from New York.
‘I’m returning to US Open with different outlook this year’ says Raducanu
Emma Raducanu says she is returning to the US Open with a different outlook this year.
The 21-year-old stunned the world when she won at Flushing Meadows three years ago in what was just her fourth senior-level tournament.
She has not won a match in New York since as she suffered a first-round exit in 2022 and was injured last season.
“I feel a lot better. I feel very proud when I come here,” she said, “Walking past my photo every day. Walking past my name on the trophy every day. I think that is such an epic achievement and these two weeks, I completed it.
“For me, coming back here now, I come back with such a different outlook. Just joy and pride and it inspires me to want to do more. I would say I was a lot more nervous and I think I felt pressure more (in 2022). It is natural. I still didn’t come to terms with it.
“I think overall now, I am in a much more solid and consistent state than I was when I came back last time.”
Naomi Osaka grateful as ballet coach Simone Elliott helps avoid ‘breakdowns’
Naomi Osaka says a ballet coach has helped her control her emotions on court.
The 26-year-old is back at the US Open, where she is a two-time winner, after missing last year’s tournament following the birth of her first child.
Osaka has linked up with ballet coach Simone Elliott, who also works as her mental coach, and says it is having a positive effect.
“I’m really grateful for her,” she said. “We do have journaling sessions. She’s actually the one that told me to get my little journal book that I read on court sometimes.
“It is kind of more casual, but I think it’s just because she knows that’s the type of person I am.
“I remember in Cincinnati the day before my qualifying match, I was having a really hard time and an hour before the match I asked if I could talk to her.
“We talked it through. Then obviously I was able to win the match, and I felt pretty good after that.
“So you know me, I have had these moments where I have kind of had a breakdown on court. I feel like if I didn’t talk to her, that possibly could have happened again in that moment.”
Carlos Alcaraz plays down US Open injury fears
Carlos Alcaraz has played down any injury concerns ahead of the US Open after twisting his ankle in a practice session on Saturday.
The Spaniard is gunning for a third successive grand slam title after winning the French Open and Wimbledon, but had to stop his session with Francisco Cerundolo.
Alcaraz rolled his left ankle when he was stretching for a ball on his backhand wing and left the court after a quick chat with his team.
I think it is OK – Carlos Alcaraz plays down US Open injury fears
The Spaniard abandoned his practice session with Francisco Cerundolo in New York after twisting his ankle.
‘Whether it’s 2024 or not, I will do it again’ claims Gauff
The reigning US champion is adamant that she will lift the trophy again whether she can complete back-to-back tournament victories this year or not.
She said: “I’m not going to put pressure on myself on my victory lap. I’m treating this tournament like if you’re defending something it means you won.
“If you did it, it means you’re going to do it again. Whether I do it again this year again or not, I am going to do it again. Whether it’s 2024 or not, I will do it again.
“The last couple of weeks were tough, and I was like, ‘I have to do this and do that’, but I don’t have to prove anything to anyone except myself.
“So this whole week or two weeks are just about proving all the expectations that I have on myself.
“I have a lot left to give this game, and whether that’s going to happen this year or in the future, I have many more years coming back here, and I’m not going to win every year.
“So I think just that perspective and just having the belief that I can but not the expectation that I should.”
‘Murray will leave a big hole’ says Boulter
As the next era of British tennis players take to court at the US Open without Andy Murray at the tournament they are all being asked their opinion on how things feel without the veteran.
Katie Boulter insisted the 37-year-old’s retirement will leave a big hole.
“He’s been so well established in the British tennis system for so long now, he’s kind of been the one holding us all up,” she said.
“He’s been there the whole entire time, and I don’t take that for granted. I think everything that he’s done for us is incredible. I think it put British tennis on another level, and inspired so many kids.
“There’s always going to be a hole in British tennis, and I think there’s going to be a lot of people that will fill it, and hopefully I can be one of them.”
Jack Draper looking to fill retired Andy Murray’s ‘rancid, stinking shoes’
British number one Jack Draper wants to fill the sizeable shoes of Andy Murray – even if they did used to stink the locker room out.
Life after Murray begins in earnest on Monday with the start of the US Open in the first grand slam since the Scot called time on his glittering career.
“It seems a bit weird not having Andy there with his rancid, stinking shoes lying next to me in the locker room,” Draper said ahead of his first-round match with Zhang Zhizhen on Tuesday.
“Andy’s shoes would always be drying out next to me with his wedding ring on it and that sort of stuff. I do miss his presence a lot. I think it’s important that I do obviously feel a responsibility to really play good tennis and be the British number one.
“So I miss Andy, but obviously things have to come to an end, and hopefully I can keep on going from here and the other players as well.
“I will miss those moments when you’re in the locker room before matches and you’ve got someone as great as Andy sat next to you. It’s mad sitting next to one of your idols from a young age, and yet to not have them here anymore is obviously difficult.”
Emma Raducanu says US Open ‘doesn’t feel different at all’ without Andy Murray
Emma Raducanu insists the tennis world moves on quickly as life after Andy Murray begins at the US Open.
Murray called time on his glittering career after the Olympic Games and the New York tournament is the first grand slam in the post-Murray era.
Asked whether anything felt different in New York without Murray around, she said: “It doesn’t feel different at all. Tennis is unforgiving in that sense.
“No matter who you are, it just moves on. There is always another match, there is always another tournament.
“Of course Andy has achieved amazing things and I watched him win this tournament but it is a fast pace, just like life is. It’s old news the next day kind of thing.
“I think the Brits are doing really well right now. I think overall, we are all kind of pushing each other, we are all competitive.
“You see other ones doing well and you want to do the same. I think, especially with the guys, there are a lot more guys in qualifying this year which is really cool.
“Because when I came three years ago, there were barely any players. Now I feel there are lot more who have chances to do well even in the main.”
