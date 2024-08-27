What time is Emma Raducanu’s match at the US Open against Sofia Kenin?

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Emma Raducanu returns to the US Open for the first time in two years as the former champion faces fellow grand slam winner Sofia Kenin in the first round in New York.

Raducanu sensationally won the Flushing Meadows title as an 18-year-old qualifier in 2021 but was beaten in the first round as returning champion in 2022 was sidelined due to injury in 2023.

The 21-year-old is now looking to build on an encouraging run to the fourth round of Wimbledon two months ago but has been handed a tough opening draw against American Kenin - the Australian Open champion from 2020.

Raducanu has said she feels she can return to the US Open with a “different outlook” following the two weeks that changed her life three years ago.

“I feel a lot better. I feel very proud when I come here,” she said. “I think that is such an epic achievement and these two weeks, I completed it. For me, coming back here now, I come back with such a different outlook. Just joy and pride and it inspires me to want to do more.

What time is Emma Raducanu vs Sofia Kenin?

The match is scheduled fourth on the Grandstand court, and will not start before 11pm BST (6pm ET) on Tuesday 27 August. It may even start later, depending on the previous matches.

Order of play - Grandstand

4pm BST start (11am ET)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (11) vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

Elena Rybkina (4) vs Destanee Aiava

Sebastian Korda (16) vs Corentin Moutet

Not before 11pm BST (6pm ET)

Emma Raducanu vs Sofia Kenin

For the full order of play, click here

How can I watch the US Open?

The US Open is being shown live on Sky Sports Tennis throughout the fortnight.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.