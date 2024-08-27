US Open order of play and today’s schedule including Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz

Support truly

Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner headline the second day of action at the US Open as the first round continues.

Swiatek and Alcaraz were US Open champions in 2022 and return to New York among the favourites for the final grand slam of the year.

Alcaraz won the titles at Roland Garros and Wimbledon and the Spaniard insists he is ready to go despite a worrying ankle twist in training.

Meanwhile, his young rival Sinner arrives at Flushing Meadows under the cloud of two failed anti-doping tests, for which he was cleared of fault.

Here’s today’s US Open order of play for the main show courts at Flushing Meadows

US Open order of play - Tuesday 27 August

Arthur Ashe Stadium

4pm BST start (12pm ET)

Iga Swiatek (1) vs Kamilla Rakhimova

Jannik Sinner (1) vs Mackenzie McDonald

Not before 11pm BST (7pm ET)

Carlos Alcaraz (3) vs Li Tu

Jessica Pegula (6) vs Shelby Rogers

Louis Armstrong Stadium

3pm BST start (11am ET)

Danielle Collins (11) vs Caroline Dolehide

Jelena Ostapenko (10) vs Naomi Osaka

Daniil Medvedev (5) vs Dusan Lajovic

Not before 11pm BST (7pm ET)

Bianca Andreescu vs Jasmine Paolini (5)

Lorenzo Sonego vs Tommy Paul (14)

Grandstand

3pm BST start (11am ET)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (11) vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

Elena Rybkina (4) vs Destanee Aiava

Sebastian Korda (16) vs Corentin Moutet

Not before 10pm BST (6pm ET)

Emma Raducanu vs Sofia Kenin

For the full order of play, click here

How can I watch the US Open?

The US Open is being shown live on Sky Sports Tennis throughout the fortnight.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.