Great Britain’s Jack Draper is hoping to reach his first ever Grand Slam quarter-final when he takes on Czech Republic’s Tomas Machac at the US Open this evening.

The British No. 1 defeated the Netherlands’ Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3 6-4 6-2 in straight sets on Saturday to reach the fourth round and equal his best ever performance at a tennis major.

Draper, who has battled against injuries this season, says he is now full fit and aiming to reach to the latter stages of the tournament at Flushing Meadows.

“I feel very different to last year,” he said, “I think I barely played any tennis in the year, struggling with injuries all the time, and then obviously came here. I feel very different now. I’m not waking up every day worried about playing five sets.”

Today’s match is the second ATP Tour meeting between the two with Machac triumphing in the previous one 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 in Geneva back in May.

Follow all the action from the US Open with our live blog below: