Jack Draper vs Tomas Machac LIVE: Latest US Open tennis scores and updates from last-16 clash
The British No.1 is hoping to reach a first Grand Slam quarter-final
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Great Britain’s Jack Draper is hoping to reach his first ever Grand Slam quarter-final when he takes on Czech Republic’s Tomas Machac at the US Open this evening.
The British No. 1 defeated the Netherlands’ Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3 6-4 6-2 in straight sets on Saturday to reach the fourth round and equal his best ever performance at a tennis major.
Draper, who has battled against injuries this season, says he is now full fit and aiming to reach to the latter stages of the tournament at Flushing Meadows.
“I feel very different to last year,” he said, “I think I barely played any tennis in the year, struggling with injuries all the time, and then obviously came here. I feel very different now. I’m not waking up every day worried about playing five sets.”
Today’s match is the second ATP Tour meeting between the two with Machac triumphing in the previous one 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 in Geneva back in May.
Follow all the action from the US Open with our live blog below:
*Jack Draper 0-1 Tomas Machac
Tomas Machac has the opening serve and fizzes down an ace to take the first point of the match. That feels like an ominous start for Jack Draper who sends one too long in the next rally and gives a point away to the Czech.
Machac cruises through the opening game and holds to love.
Coco Gauff crashes out of US Open in latest major upset
Coco Gauff’s hopes of winning back-to-back US Open titles are over after she crashed out in the fourth round.
Gauff was aiming to become the first woman to retain her crown at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams in 2014 but succumbed to a 6-2 4-6 6-3 loss to Olympic team-mate Emma Navarro.
Navarro is playing in her hometown city and looks a credible contender for a maiden grand slam title, having beaten her opponent for the second-successive time in a grand slam.
Gauff was off the pace for much of the tournament and exited at the first sign of real competition.
Coco Gauff crashes out of US Open in latest major upset
The defending champion lost 6-2 4-6 6-3 loss to fellow American Emma Navarro
Jack Draper vs Tomas Machac
The players are out on court going through their warm-ups.
This match will begin slightly earlier than expected. Both men have reached this stage in strong form and it’ll be interesting to see which of them manages to get a lead in this game.
The match-up points to a close encounter unless one of the players dominates from the get-go.
Let’s see how it plays out.
Draper on defeating Van de Zandschulp
“First of all Botic played an incredible match against Carlos,” said Draper after his win on Saturday aganst the Dutchman. “It’s not always easy to go on that big stage and play such a player like Carlos, and then come out the next round and feel really good, because it’s just so tiring put in that situation,” Draper said on his on-court interview.
“So credit to him. I played a solid match, it was a little bit scrappy and up and down but I got through in the end.
“Last year I had a tough year with injuries and this year I have been able to stay on court and compete and this is what I put all the hard work in for.
“I am very happy and we keep wanting more.”
Jack Draper equals grand slam best by easing into US Open fourth round
Jack Draper equalled his best run at a grand slam by reaching the fourth round of the US Open.
The 22-year-old, who repeated his 2023 feat in New York, destroyed Botic van De Zandschulp in straight sets.
It was a predictable case of after the Lord Mayor’s show for the Dutchman, who produced one of the biggest shocks in recent memory by beating Carlos Alcaraz on Thursday night.
Draper was far from his best but eased to a 6-3 6-4 6-2 success, to make it three wins from three without dropping a set.
And with Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic already on a plane home, the men’s tournament is opening up and someone like Draper, seeded 25th and at ease on the fast hard courts, could make a run.
Clinical Jannik Sinner avoids becoming third big-name casualty at US Open
Jannik Sinner was determined he would not become the third big-name casualty at the US Open in three days.
World number one Sinner’s route to winning a first title at Flushing Meadows – and second grand slam of his career – became a lot easier since he last played after favourites Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic both crashed out.
Sinner was in no mood to join them on an early flight home as he breezed past Australian Christopher O’Connell in straight sets.
Clinical Jannik Sinner avoids becoming third big-name casualty at US Open
The world No 1 breezed past Christopher O’Connell at the US Open
Djokovic makes honest admission after crashing out of US Open in shock third round defeat
Novak Djokovic said he “played some of the worst tennis I have ever played” after crashing out of the US Open in a shock third-round defeat.
The defending champion left New York early after 28th seed Alexei Popyrin won 6-4 6-4 2-6 6-4 in their Friday night clash (30 August).
Defeat for Djokovic means it is the first time since 2017 he has not won a grand slam title and is his earliest exit at a major since the Australian Open that year.
He followed Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz in crashing out of the US Open early.
“I have played some of the worst tennis I have ever played, honestly, serving by far the worst ever,” Djokovic said after his defeat.
Jack Draper was ready for Botic van De Zandschulp test
Jack Draper said his win over Botic van De Zandschulp was not a gimme as he booked his place in the US Open fourth round.
The 22-year-old, who has equalled his best ever run at a grand slam, destroyed Carlos Alcaraz’s slayer in straight sets on Grandstand court.
“I think I’ve learned through playing lots of matches now on the tour against really good players that even though Carlos is obviously a champion and an amazing player, I wasn’t thinking about playing him. I was just thinking about my recovery,” Draper said.
“I watched that match obviously and I know that on their day someone like a Botic is extremely dangerous. I wasn’t putting it past him to go out there and potentially have an upset against Carlos.
“I think it is sometimes difficult when people are saying, ‘Oh, like, he should definitely win this match’. Botic’s just beaten the No.2 in the world who’s won multiple grand slams this year.
“He obviously played a really good match and can definitely beat me too. It is difficult, but at the same time it was a good opportunity for me to go out there and play a solid match and know that also it’s not easy for him as well.
“Having just had probably the biggest win of his career on the biggest stage in the world and to have to back it up again. It was a good match from my side. I’m happy with the way I’ve dealt with the situation and my performance in general.”
Andy Murray calls for change after late US Open finish: ‘It’s a total mess’
Andy Murray has hit out at the scheduling of the US Open after the latest finish to a women’s match in history at Flushing Meadows.
Zheng Qinwen completed a 7-6(2) 4-6 6-2 victory over Donna Vekic at 2.15am local time, two minutes later than a clash between female competitors had previously finished at the year’s final grand slam.
Late finishes at the majors have been a recurring theme across this year, with similarly tardy endings at the Australian Open and French Open also criticised.
Andy Murray calls for change after late US Open finish: ‘It’s a total mess’
Zheng Qinwen sealed victory over Donna Vekic at 2.15am local time in the latest finish to a women’s match in the history of the tournament
Draper feeling confident
Jack Draper says he is in a far better place going into the US Open fourth round than this time last year.
Draper, who takes on Tomas Machac, repeated his career-best grand slam performance when he made the second week at Flushing Meadows by beating Carlos Alcaraz’s slayer Botic van de Zandschulp on Saturday.
It means he is back in the fourth round for a second successive year, but the British number one was playing through pain in an injury-ravaged 2023.
“I have so much more confidence in my mind and my body through experiences of playing on the tour now this year consistently,” he said. “I do feel very different to last year and proud of my progress since then.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments