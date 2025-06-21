Jack Draper’s hopes of home final dashed by big-serving Jiri Lehecka at Queen’s

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Draper failed in his bid to be crowned the new British king of Queen's Club after a three-set defeat by Jiri Lehecka in the semi-final.

Lehecka became the first Czech finalist since Ivan Lendl 35 years ago after a 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 victory.

It was a tough loss for Draper on home soil with the British number one angrily smashing his racket and damaging a digital advertising hoarding as the match slipped away.

But it has been a successful week for the 23-year-old, with his run to the last four earning him a top-four seeding at Wimbledon.

"It means a lot," said Lehecka. "You don't meet a player like Jack every day, he's an amazing competitor."

One poor service game at the start, punctuated by two aces and a double fault on break point, ultimately cost Draper the first set.

He did not get a sniff on the Lehecka serve, with his fellow 23-year-old regularly sending down aces approaching 140mph.

In the second Draper began making inroads, a stunning flicked backhand cross-court winner helping bring up his first break points.

But Lehecka repelled all four to hold for 2-2, with Draper beginning to cut a frustrated figure on the baseline.

Jack Draper smashed his racket in anger as he lost to Jiri Lehecka ( Getty Images )

With singer Jon Bon Jovi watching from the posh seats, the tension was briefly lifted with a blast of his biggest hit 'Livin' on a Prayer' at the change over.

Draper re-emerged in a blaze of glory, an ace sealing a hold to love before a winner down the line levelled the match.

Lehecka forced a break point at 4-4 but netted after a long, tense exchange and Draper survived.

However, Lehecka was looking the stronger and, after a comfortable hold, snatched the break for 6-5 with a stunning backhand winner.

Draper smashed his racket in anger, earning a code violation, before Lehecka finished the job to win in two hours and seven minutes, ensuring Britain's wait for a first Queen's winner since Andy Murray in 2016 goes on.

PA