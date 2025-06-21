Emma Raducanu handed tough draw at Eastbourne on return from back injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British number one Emma Raducanu has been handed a testing draw at next week’s Lexus Eastbourne Open, where she is expected to make a return after managing a back problem.

The 22-year-old has been troubled by the issue since competing at Strasbourg in May ahead of the French Open.

Former US Open champion Raducanu took an off-court medical timeout during her quarter-final loss to Zheng Qinwen at Queen’s Club last week, after which it was confirmed she would miss the Berlin Open, having been offered a wild card into the WTA 500 event.

Raducanu had instead looked to prioritise rest and recovery to ensure she is fully fit for Wimbledon, which begins on June 30.

At last year’s LTA event on the south coast, Raducanu claimed a first victory over a top-10 player by defeating Jessica Pegula before going on to make the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Seeded seventh in the draw for Eastbourne, Raducanu has been handed a first-round match against American Ann Li.

Should Raducanu progress through the top half of the draw, she could then come up against two-time Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur in the second round.

Defending Eastbourne champion Daria Kasatkina, the Australian world number 16, is also a potential opponent in the quarter-finals.

Speaking about her fitness issues after playing at Queen’s, Raducanu said: “It’s been lingering for the last few weeks and I have had back issues before.

“I think it’s just a vulnerability of mine. I know I need to take good care of it.

“I’m not overly concerned that it’s something serious, but I know it’s something that’s very annoying and needs proper and careful management.”