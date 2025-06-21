Jack Draper v Jiri Lehecka live: Queen’s tennis scores and results before Alcaraz in action
British star Jack Draper takes on Jiri Lehecka for a place in the final before top seed Carlos Alcaraz battles Roberto Bautista Agut
Jack Draper will play in the semi-finals at Queen’s Club for the first time today as he squares off against fellow rising star Jiri Lehecka with a place in the final on the line.
The British No 1 beat Brandon Nakashima in a three-set battle in the quarter-finals on Friday, eventually triumphing 6-4, 5-7, 6-4. In addition to sealing a last-four spot that also guaranteed him a top four seeding at Wimbledon, meaning he’ll avoid playing big guns Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner until at least the semi-finals at SW19.
Talking of Alcaraz, the Queen’s top seed had been in a titanic three-hour-plus battle on Thursday to reach the quarter-finals but had a much easier rider 24 hours later as he downed Arthur Rinderknech 7-5, 6-4 to book a spot today’s semi-final against countryman Roberto Bautista Agut. That means the dream Draper v Alcaraz final is still a possibility.
But Bautista Agut is a wily veteran, while Lehecka has impressed at Queen’s ever since knocking out fifth seed Alex De Minaur in the first round and he’ll be eyeing another British scalp in the form of Draper after beating Jacob Fearnley on Friday, as the British No 2 lost in straight sets in his first ATP quarter-final.
Follow live updates from Queen’s Club with The Independent
*Jack Draper 3-5 Jiri Lehecka
Lehecka is finally giving Draper a look at some second serves and the Brit at last has a sniff at 15-30.
Two monstrous aces from the Czech put him back in charge at game point though and he comes forward to power an unreturnable forehand to hold serve once more. He’s now just a game away from winning the first set.
Jack Draper 3-4 Jiri Lehecka*
Brilliant touch from Lehecka, floating a finessed backhand winner all the way across the court, dropping it just over he net. Ooohs and claps from the Queen’s crowd.
Draper reels off the next three points though and then overcomes another double fault to notch another important hold. Still just the one break down.
Can he finally have a proper go at the Lehecka serve now?
*Jack Draper 2-4 Jiri Lehecka
There is no chance for Draper on Lehecka’s serve at the moment. He surges through another hold and needs just two more to lock down this opening set now.
Jack Draper 2-3 Jiri Lehecka*
Lehecka wins the first point on the Brit’s serve again but this time Draper bangs down two aces in response. However, a sloppy double fault makes it 30-30 for his third service game in a row.
This is stress you can’t keep fending off but on this occasion, the second seed does get over the line with another big first serve and then a crunched cross-court forehand. Most important thing is Draper gets the hold to remain just one break down
*Jack Draper 1-3 Jiri Lehecka
Another breeze of a service game for Lehecka as he holds with minimal fuss. Draper has been able to get a look-in on his opponent’s serve yet.
Jack Draper 1-2 Jiri Lehecka*
After winning the opening point, Draper is again kept off-balance by his opponent and a thumping, flat forehand winner from Lehecka brings up 30-30 once more.
But that’s a good response. Big unreturned serve to bring up game point before Draper seals the hold with a clean backhand winner. Better from the Brit.
*Jack Draper 0-2 Jiri Lehecka
This suddenly feels like a really important service game for Draper. He needs to settle into this match and if he is broken for a second time, this set could very quickly run away from him.
Opens up with an ace, which is positive
*Jack Draper 0-2 Jiri Lehecka
Lehecka has played sublimely this week, beating fifth seed Alex De Minaur in his first match and then floating through the rounds to this stage.
A clever body serve kicks him off in game two and he always looks in control from there, eventually sealing the hold to 15 with a two-handed backhand winner down the line. Impressive start
Jack Draper 0-1 Jiri Lehecka* - LEHECKA BREAKS
We’re underway at Queen’s. Draper will serve first in this one and despite a couple of big early serves getting points on the board, a pair of mistakes allow Lehecka an early look at 30-30.
Draper then sends a forehand long and Lehecka has a break point in the very first game of the match.
And that’s the worst possible way to lose it. Draper fires in a double fault as his second serve is long and Lehecka has a break of serve immediately to lead 1-0
Draper vs Lehecka head to head
Right, our attention is turning to Jack Draper against Jiri Lehecka first up. They’re just coming out on court to warm up now.
Both men are 23 years old so there’s not a huge amount of head to head action to consider but they have played on three occasions.
Draper leads 2-1 having beaten him in three sets at the Qatar Open earlier this year and in straight sets at the Paris Masters last year, although Lehecka won their first encounter in a final-set decider of the Adelaide International in January 2024.
