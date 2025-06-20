Jack Draper seals huge Wimbledon boost after Queen’s quarter-final victory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

On one level, it is mission accomplished for Jack Draper at Queen’s Club this week. Of course, there is still at tournament to win, a prestigious tournament at that, especially for a British player. Rather tantalisingly, Draper remains on a final collision course with world No 2 Carlos Alcaraz. What a showdown that would be.

But around these parts, there is always one eye firmly set on the big grass court dance, five miles south, in ten days’ time.

The surprise first-round exit of current world No 4 Taylor Fritz this week, and the non-activity of No 5 Novak Djokovic, handed No 6 Draper a golden opportunity to seal a top-four seeding for Wimbledon. With that comes an easier quarter-final at SW19 – by ranking, avoiding the likes of Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner until the semis – should he get there.

open image in gallery Jack Draper was victorious in the Queen’s quarter-finals and has secured a top-four seeding for Wimbledon ( Getty Images )

And with a patchy if not convincing 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 quarter-final victory against Brandon Nakashima on Friday, Draper has secured the points he needs to return to the world No 4 spot on Monday. The boy from Putney will be the fourth seed at the All England Club; quite the rise from No 28 last year.

Not that he’s particularly bothered. “Not really,” he said on-court afterwards, when asked about whether that changes anything for Wimbledon. “I keep getting asked by the journalists about a top-four seeding... I have to get to the semis first!”

Besides the very personal dig, Draper is not an anomaly to this view. Tennis players tend not to worry too much about the potential pathways and ramifications. Much like the age-old footballer saying, it’s simply “focus on the next game”. Rinse and repeat. And given Draper has never gone beyond the second round at his home Slam, that will remain the case come the first week of the Wimbledon fortnight.

But it’s unquestionably an advantage if, like us in the media and fans of the sport, you like to glance a little further forward.

Of immediate concern, though, will be the big-serving game of Jiri Lehecka – who defeated British No 2 Jacob Fearnley earlier in the day – in the semi-finals on Saturday. The second seed this week at Queen’s, Draper is now just a match away from setting up an intriguing Sunday showpiece against Alcaraz, who he beat here last year.

On a stifling but overcast afternoon in west London, Draper came out all guns blazing against fellow 23-year-old Nakashima, ranked 32 in the world, who he beat on route to his first tour title on the grass of Stuttgart last year.

The Brit broke in the third game, courtesy of a shanked Nakashima forehand into the crowd, and staved off six break back opportunities for the American in a tight first-set, with Draper’s form ebbing and flowing sporadically.

open image in gallery Brandon Nakashima pushed Draper to three sets ( Action Images/Reuters )

A key trait of any top player, however, is to convert when playing under-par and Draper, despite a curious overuse of the drop-shot against the speedy Nakashima, sealed the opener with an ace.

The second set was tighter. The cool-headed, unflappable Nakashima had more opportunities against serve, before Draper found his mark with aplomb under pressure.

Yet just a game away from a tiebreak, the Brit’s forehand went mysteriously astray and Nakashima, to the sound of groans on the Andy Murray Arena, claimed the second as Draper went long on the backhand wing.

Nakashima’s notable robustness in the rallies – no point was given up cheaply – seemed to be sapping the life out of Draper, two days on from his final-set tie-break win against Alexei Popyrin. But, at 3-3, suddenly, a second wind.

open image in gallery Draper battled hard to secure a three-set win ( Getty Images )

Draper’s returns had a smidge more oomph, his body language picked up and Nakashima could not reacclimatise quick enough. Draper’s first break point chance flew agonisingly wide by a few millimetres but his second was clinched brilliantly, via a trademark forehand thump down the line.

Serving for the match, Draper saved two break points – one with a forehand plum on the line – and roared to the crowd for encouragement. In the end, he sealed a hard-fought victory with a volley at the net. The relief on his face was clear as day.

It is a testament to Draper’s newfound equanimity that his game – and perhaps more pertinently, his mind – hit the mark needed once more at the end of the match. It is the sort of asset which is swinging sets, and matches, in his favour. And it very much makes Draper, the fourth-best player in the world, a bona fide threat on the grass.