Who are the Wimbledon wildcards? Meet the 14 British hopefuls handed SW19 opportunity

With the grass-court season in full swing and Wimbledon looming on the horizon, the tournament has released its allocation of wildcards, rewarding a raft of home-grown talent with the chance to compete in SW19.

Several British players are ranked highly enough to earn direct access into the main draw, including world No 6 Jack Draper, Cameron Norrie, Billy Harris, and Jacob Fearnley on the men’s side, and Katie Boulter, Emma Raducanu, and Sonay Kartal on the women’s.

Five all-British men’s pair and seven all-British women’s pairs have been granted wildcards to compete in doubles, while yet more Brits have been awarded wildcards into the qualifying draw for singles, where they must win three /sport/tennis/wimbledon-wildcards-british-players-b2772356.htmlmatches to progress into the main draw.

In total 14 British players have been handed wildcards directly into the main draw at SW19, from household names - including some veterans - to promising youngsters.

open image in gallery Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is the only non-British player to win a main draw wildcard ( Getty Images )

Men’s main draw wildcards

On the men’s side, all but one of the main draw wildcards have been allocated, with the final one to be announced in due course.

Jay Clarke

26-year-old Jay Clarke largely competes on the ITF circuit and has won twelve Futures titles and four Challenger titles. Ten years ago he was the top-ranked British junior, before turning professional in 2016.

He made his Wimbledon singles main draw debut in 2018, falling the first round, but partnered Harriet Dart in mixed doubles with the pair reaching the semi-finals.

He memorably received a wildcard for Wimbledon doubles alongside Marcus Willis in 2017, when the pair beat the defending champions and second seeds, Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert, in the second round in a five-set thriller.

Oliver Crawford

South Carolina-born Oliver Crawford previously represented the US before switching to represent the UK, the home country of his parents, in 2024. Having cut his teeth playing tennis on the American college circuit for the University of Florida, Crawford turned professional in 2020.

This Wimbledon will be his grand slam singles’ main draw debut, after he made his maiden appearance at a grand slam last year, partnering Kyle Edmund in doubles. The pair lost in straight sets in the first round.

Dan Evans

Fresh off beating Frances Tiafoe at Queen’s on Monday, his best win by ranking in nearly two years, Dan Evans will enter his 10th Wimbledon this summer after being awarded a wildcard. A former world No 21, the 35-year-old has been a stalwart of British tennis - particularly the Davis Cup team - since making his debut as a professional in 2006.

He has reached the third round of Wimbledon three times, most recently in 2021, with his best grand slam result coming at the Australian Open in 2017, when he reached the fourth round.

open image in gallery Dan Evans recorded his first top-20 win in two years this week at Queen's ( Getty Images )

George Loffhagen

24-year-old George Loffhagen is a former doubles partner of Jack Draper, partnering the British No 1 in boys’ doubles at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2017, and reaching the third round in junior singles at both slams.

He has won seven ITF singles’ titles, most recently an M25 on hard courts in Nottingham this April, and achieved his maiden ATP Challenger victory in Nottingham too, this time on the grass in 2023 when he beat 150th-ranked Otto Virtanen. He made the quarter-finals that year with a win over Shang Juncheng.

The Londoner was awarded a Wimbledon wildcard in 2023, when he lost to Holger Rune in the first round.

Johannus Monday

Johannus Monday is another British player to tread the path of American college tennis, studying political science at the University of Tennessee on a tennis scholarship, and becoming the number one ranked NCAA player. He has experience on grass, winning the men’s doubles title at Nottingham in 2023 alongside Jacob Fearnley, his maiden ATP Challenger title, and reached the second round at Wimbledon with the Scot after the pair were awarded a wildcard.

The 23-year-old from Hull won four straight ITF M25 titles at the end of 2024 and start of 2025, in Louisville, Norman, Harlingen and Sunderland, and added another to his haul in Bakersfield this March. He has a 100% winning record in finals at that level.

Jack Pinnington Jones

22-year-old Jack Pinnington Jones is another former British junior number one. He reached the quarter-finals on the Wimbledon grass in the 2023 boys’ singles tournament, and made his senior major debut in the men’s doubles alongside Jacob Fearnley last year. Another player to go down the American college route, he has spent the last few years competing for Texas Christian University, the alma mater of Cameron Norrie.

In Nottingham last summer he came through qualifying to make the quarter-finals, knocking out Norrie in an early upset, so he has some form on the grass. He carried that into this season, reaching a maiden ATP Challenger final at Ilkley last week , losing to Tristan Schoolkate.

Henry Searle

Wolverhampton teenager Henry Searle became the first British player to win the junior title at Wimbledon in 61 years with his victory in 2023. He beat the likes of talented Brazilian Joao Fonseca to become boys’ singles champion, and was granted a main-draw wildcard last year as a result of that performance, but lost in the first round to Marcus Giron.

The 19-year-old reached his first final on the ATP Challenger circuit this January in Nottingham, where he lost to Viktor Durasovic in straight sets.

His main weapon is an enormous serve - one recorded in the Wimbledon boys’ final was 134mph - and Dan Evans, who has partnered him in doubles in Queen’s this week, said, “He's got a big future, and if he stays fit, which isn't going to be easy, that body, that build and stuff, he's got to be a hell of a force on this surface, especially.”

open image in gallery Henry Searle has been granted a wildcard for Wimbledon two years after winning the boys' title ( Getty Images for LTA )

Women’s main draw wildcards

All eight of the women’s main draw wildcards have been announced, with British hopefuls both established and up-and-coming taking seven of the eight spots.

The remaining one has gone to Petra Kvitova, who won her two grand slam titles at Wimbledon, in 2011 and 2014. The Czech player, a former world No 2, has been on the comeback trail this year after taking time off to have her son, Petr, in July last year.

Jodie Burrage

Jodie Burrage has been ranked as highly as 85th but has slipped down the rankings as a result of a torrid spell with injuries, requiring wrist surgery last year and then rupturing an ankle ligament, which meant she missed six months of the season. The Londoner has won one WTA Tour doubles title - the Transylvania Open two years ago, alongside Jil Teichmann - and seven on the ITF circuit, along with six singles ITF titles.

Her best result in grand slams has been three second-round appearances, at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2023, and at the Australian Open this January. Grass is her favourite surface; she reached the Nottingham final in 2023, losing to close friend Katie Boulter, who went on to defend her title last year. She lost in the first round at Queen’s to eventual finalist Amanda Anisimova.

Harriet Dart

Harriet Dart is the current British No 4, ranked 118th in the world, and one of the relative veterans to receive a Wimbledon wildcard. Her best result at a grand slam is reaching the third round, which she did at Wimbledon in 2019 and 2024; last year she defeated Katie Boulter in a dramatic, topsy-turvy second-round encounter.

She is also a doubles player, partnering Olivia Nicholls as GB’s first-choice doubles pairing at the Billie Jean King Cup. The Londoner partnered Maia Lumsden at Ilkley last week, reaching the semi-finals; she also reached the mixed doubles final at Wimbledon in 2021, alongside Joe Salisbury.

open image in gallery Jodie Burrage and Sonay Kartal have formed a doubles partnership and have also received a wildcard for the women's doubles at Wimbledon ( Getty Images for LTA )

Francesca Jones

132nd-ranked Fran Jones is the British No 5. She has a rare genetic condition, ectrodactyly ectodermal dysplasia (EED), which often affects the digits. The 24-year-old has three fingers and a thumb on each hand and seven toes, and has been through multiple surgeries. The Bradford-born player has had to adapt her game as a result of the condition, including by using a lighter racquet, and moving differently around the court to maintain her balance.

Throughout her life she was repeatedly told a professional tennis career would not be possible, but she has continually proven her doubters wrong, winning nine ITF titles to date. “The way I see it is that I am just playing the game with a different set of cards,” she has said. She reached her first WTA final in 2023 in Bogota, Colombia, and her first WTA 125 final at the San Luis Open last year.

Hannah Klugman

16-year-old Hannah Klugman, who grew up in Wimbledon, made her name by winning the prestigious Orange Bowl junior tournament aged 14. (Previous winners include Caroline Wozniacki, Sofia Kenin, Coco Gauff, John McEnroe, and Roger Federer.)

She reached the French Open girls’ singles final last month, the first British player to reach a junior final at Roland-Garros in nearly 50 years, but lost to Lilli Tagger. Wimbledon will mark her senior grand slam main draw debut, after she fell at the final hurdle in qualifying last year. Klugman made her WTA Tour debut earlier this week in Nottingham, where she was beaten 6-2, 6-2 by Yulia Putintseva.

open image in gallery Klugman made her WTA main-draw debut in Nottingham this week ( Getty Images for LTA )

Mika Stojsavljevic

16-year-old Mika Stojsavljevic is a hugely talented junior who won the US Open girls’ title last year, becoming the first British player to do so since Heather Watson won in 2009, and will make her grand slam senior debut this summer.

She reached the quarter-finals of the girls’ tournament at Wimbledon two years ago, losing to British rival Hannah Klugman, and the final of the girls’ doubles last year, partnering Mimi Xu. The pair lost to Tyra Grant and Iva Jovic of the US on a championship tie-break.

Klugman and Stojsavljevic have received a doubles wildcard for SW19 as well.

Heather Watson

Guernsey-born Heather Watson was once ranked inside the top 40 but is now 147th in the world and the British No 6. A former junior US Open winner, Watson won the mixed doubles title at Wimbledon in 2016 alongside Henri Kontinen, becoming the first British woman to win a major title of any kind since Jo Durie in 1991.

Her best result at a grand slam in singles was a fourth-round appearance at Wimbledon in 2022, when she lost to Jule Niemeier. She had a promising start to her grass-court season this summer, coming through qualifying at Queen’s and beating Yulia Putintseva in the main draw, before losing to former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the second round.

Mingge (Mimi) Xu

17-year-old Mimi Xu is one of Britain’s most exciting young prospects. The Swansea junior is up to a career-high ranking of world No 350 and is close to breaking into the top 300 after beating two top-100 players on grass this month: 52nd-ranked Alycia Parks in Birmingham, where Xu reached the quarter-finals, and 96th-ranked Katie Volynets, who she beat on her WTA Tour main-draw debut, at the Nottingham Open.

Competing alongside Mika Stojsavljevic Xu reached the girls’ doubles final at Wimbledon last year, and the semi-finals of the US Open girls’ singles, which was ultimately won by Stojsavljevic.