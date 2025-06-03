Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul live: Scores and updates from French Open quarter-final

Carlos Alcaraz shakes hands with Tommy Paul after returning to the French Open quarter-finals ( Getty Images )

Carlos Alcaraz returned to the French Open semi-finals with a straight-sets win over Tommy Paul in the night session at Roland Garros.

Defending champion Alcaraz produced his finest performance of the tournament so far and required just 94 minutes to defeat Paul, the 12th seed, 6-0 6-1 6-4. The Spaniard will play Lorenzo Musetti in the quarter-finals after a dominant win over Paul, who came into the match with an abdominal injury.

Musetti, the eighth seed, defeated Frances Tiafoe in four sets earlier on Wednesday. The Italian eighth seed escaped disqualification after kicking a ball at a line judge, but continued his strong clay-court season by reaching the French Open semi-finals for the first time.

In the women’s, defending champion Iga Swiatek battled past Elina Svitolina to set up a mouthwatering clash with top seed and World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka. Swiatek has now won 26 consecutive matches at the French Open while Sabalenka defeated Qinwen Zheng and is still yet to drop a set all tournament.

