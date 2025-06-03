Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

French Open order of play, today’s results and Roland Garros schedule

The quarter-finals begin in Paris as the tournament intensifies

Harry Latham-Coyle
Tuesday 03 June 2025 06:56 EDT
Carlos Alcaraz continues the defence of his title at Roland Garros
Carlos Alcaraz continues the defence of his title at Roland Garros (AP)

The quarter-finals get underway at the French Open on a tasty Tuesday of action at Roland Garros.

A whittling down of the field means that the singles draws are down to a sole show court, with spots in the last four on the line on Philippe-Chatrier.

Carlos Alcaraz headlines the night session as the Spaniard continues the defence of his title against Tommy Paul, with Lorenzo Musetti and Frances Tiafoe contesting the day’s other last-eight clash in the men’s draw. The winners of the two matches will meet later in the week for a place in the final.

Fireworks should be expected as top seed Aryna Sabalenka battles Zheng Qinwen in a battle of heavy hitters, while Iga Swiatek continues her pursuit of a fourth straight success on the Paris clay with Elina Svitolina her opponent. It leaves Sabalenka and Swiatek potentially on a collision course and set to meet for the first time in 2025.

The order of play for today is below:

French Open order of play - Tuesday 3 June (from 10am BST)

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs Zheng Qinwen [8]

Elina Svitolina [13] vs Iga Swiatek [5]

Lorenzo Musetti [8] vs Frances Tiafoe [15]

not before 7.15pm

Tommy Paul [12] vs Carlos Alcaraz [2]

French Open order of play - Wednesday 4 June (from 10am BST)

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Madison Keys [7] vs Coco Gauff [2]

Mirra Andreeva [6] vs Lois Boisson

Jannik Sinner [1] vs Alexander Bublik

not before 7.15pm

Alexander Zverev [3] vs Novak Djokovic [6]

