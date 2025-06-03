French Open 2025: Men’s and Women’s seeds list and tracker
Which of the top 32 men’s and women’s players are still in the French Open draw - and who has suffered an early exit?
The 2025 French Open is into the final week as big names gather at the business end of Roland Garros.
Novak Djokovic will play Alexander Zverev in the pick of the men’s quarter-finals, while Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are looking strong. Jack Draper fell at the fourth round after defeat to the inspired Alexander Bublik.
Aryna Sabalenka is once again through to the semi-finals of a grand slam, where she will play defending champion Iga Swiatek in a mouthwatering Roland Garros semi-final.
French wildcard Lois Boisson is the underdog story of the women’s draw after stunning Jessica Pegula in the fourth round, while Coco Gauff and Madison Keys face off in an all-American quarter-final on on Wednesday.
Follow the progress of the top players at Roland Garros with our seed tracker here:
Men’s seeds
- Jannik Sinner - plays Alexander Bublik in quarter-finals
- Carlos Alcaraz - plays Tommy Paul in quarter-finals
- Alexander Zverev - plays Novak Djokovic in quarter-finals
- Taylor Fritz (def. first round)
- Jack Draper - (def. fourth round)
- Novak Djokovic - plays Alexander Zverev in quarter-finals
- Casper Ruud (def. second round)
- Lorenzo Musetti - plays Carlos Alcaraz or Tommy Paul in semi-finals
- Alex de Minaur (def. second round)
- Holger Rune - (def. fourth round)
- Daniil Medvedev (def. first round)
- Tommy Paul - plays Carlos Alcaraz in quarter-finals
- Ben Shelton - (def. fourth round)
- Arthur Fils (withdrew third round)
- Frances Tiafoe (def. quarter-finals)
- Grigor Dimitrov (def. first round - retirement)
- Andrey Rublev - (def. fourth round)
- Francisco Cerundolo (def. first round)
- Jakub Mensik (def. second round)
- Stefanos Tsitsipas (def. second round)
- Tomas Machac (def. first round - retirement)
- Ugo Humbert (def. second round - retirement)
- Sebastian Korda (third round)
- Karen Khachanov (def. third round)
- Alexei Popyrin - (def. fourth round)
- Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (def. second round)
- Denis Shapovalov (def. second round)
- Brandon Nakashima (def. first round)
- Felix Auger-Aliassime (def. first round)
- Hubert Hurkacz (def. first round)
- Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (def. second round)
- Alex Michelsen (def. first round)
Women’s seeds
- Aryna Sabalenka - plays Iga Swiatek in semi-finals
- Coco Gauff - plays Madison Keys in quarter-finals
- Jessica Pegula - (def. fourth round)
- Jasmine Paolini - (def. fourth round)
- Iga Swiatek - plays Aryna Sabalenka in semi-finals
- Mirra Andreeva - plays Lois Boisson in quarter-finals
- Madison Keys - plays Coco Gauff in quarter-finals
- Zheng Qinwen - (def. quarter-finals)
- Emma Navarro (def. first round)
- Paula Badosa (def. third round)
- Diana Shnaider (def. second round)
- Elena Rybakina - (def. fourth round)
- Elina Svitolina - (def. quarter-finals)
- Karolina Muchova (def. first round)
- Barbora Krejcikova (def. second round)
- Amanda Anisimova - (def. fourth round)
- Daria Kasatkina - (def. fourth round)
- Donna Vekic (def. second round)
- Liudmila Samsonova - (def. fourth round)
- Ekaterina Alexandrova - (def. fourth round)
- Jelena Ostapenko (def. third round)
- Clara Tauson (def. third round)
- Beatriz Haddad Maia (def. first round)
- Elise Mertens (def. first round)
- Magdalena Frech (def. second round)
- Marta Kostyuk (def. first round)
- Leylah Fernandez (def. first round)
- Peyton Stearns (def. first round)
- Linda Noskova(def. first round)
- Anna Kalinskaya (def. first round)
- Sofia Kenin (def. third round)
- Yulia Putintseva (def. third round)
