Emma Raducanu makes bold claim over standing ahead of Australian Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Emma Raducanu has insisted that no-one will want to draw her at the Australian Open as the 2021 US Open winner explained why she has given herself a “pat on the back” for her 2024 season.

Raducanu has shown glimpses of her best tennis this year despite continuing struggles with injury, reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon in her best grand slam result since her maiden major triumph in New York.

The 22-year-old hopes to build consistency next year, starting in Melbourne in January, as she looks to continue to climb up the rankings.

The British No 2 will be unseeded at the first grand slam of 2025 but feels she will be a threat regardless of who she ends up drawn against.

“I know I’m a dangerous player,” Raducanu told BBC Sport. “I know no-one wants to pull my name in the draw.

“I take pride in that and I’m looking forward to hopefully staying on court longer next year.

“Sometimes I need reminding: I’m top 60 and I’ve played less than 15 events, which is pretty unheard of. I have to pat myself on the back for that.”

Raducanu has turned to fitness coach Yutaka Nakamura, who has previously worked with Maria Sharapova and Naomi Osaka, in a bid to improve her injury record.

A successful trial during the autumn has seen Nakamura added on a full-time basis to Raducanu’s team with the tennis player hoping to become “one of the best athletes” on the WTA Tour.

“I think he is going to help me just really explore how far I can go, like athletically,” Raducanu explained.

“I think it’s a big strength of mine that I have nowhere near fulfilled. I think I can become one of the best athletes out there in tennis and I’m just looking forward to seeing how much I can do.

“My natural athleticism is something that I have to use. I have to hone it, I have to polish it, it’s still pretty raw and I don’t think anywhere near fully developed so he’s going to help me explore that.”