Carlos Alcaraz has hailed the partnership between Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray as “incredible for tennis”.

Djokovic has turned to his former rival after a long search for a new coach as he looks to keep pace with the next generation of Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

The 24-time grand slam champion has given Murray his first full-time coaching role, with the pair set to united ahead of January’s Australian Open.

Djokovic, 37, won three major titles in 2023 but made only a single final this year, being thrashed in straight sets by an irresistible Alcaraz at Wimbledon.

The Serb got revenge on his younger foe at Paris 2024 but hopes that Murray’s knowledge and experience can help him challenge the Spaniard and World No 1 Sinner.

And Alcaraz thinks the partnership may just pay dividends for the veteran.

Andy Murray (right) will coach Novak Djokovic ( PA Wire )

“It’s as if [I will] play against both of them,” Alcaraz joked to Mundo Deportivo, before adding: “It’s going to be incredible for tennis.”

After wins at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, Alcaraz now has grand slam titles on all three surfaces.

Success at the first grand slam of the year in Melbourne so far eludes him, though, with a quarter-final exit last year his best finish at the tournament.

He will be among the favourites when the Australian Open gets underway on Sunday 12 January along with Sinner and Djokovic.

The ten-time champion will tune up by playing at the Brisbane International, though Murray is not expected to join him at the event.

“I can’t be more excited about it,” Djokovic told Sky Sports recently of Murray’s arrival as his coach. “This collaboration is a surprise to me as well, and to everyone. But it is exciting for tennis.

“He has been one of my greatest rivals. We are the same age, we’ve played in all of the biggest stadiums in our sport. I can’t wait to get out on the court and prepare for next season.”