Novak Djokovic reveals reasons behind ‘perfect’ Andy Murray appointment

Novak Djokovic has explained that his and Andy Murray’s shared experiences make the Scot the “perfect coach” at this stage of his career.

Djokovic announced a surprise alliance with his former on-court rival earlier this month, with Murray set to oversee the 24-time grand slam champion at the Australian Open.

The pair were born just weeks apart and have maintained a strong friendship having competed against one another at junior and senior level.

It is a first step into professional coaching for Murray, who concluded his playing career last summer after battling injuries towards the end of his career.

And Djokovic believes he has indentified an ideal candidate to ensure the twilight of his career is a successful one.

“I was going through a process of thinking about next season, and trying to figure out what I need at this stage of my career,” Djokovic told Sky Sports. “I stopped with my coach Goran Ivanisevic that I had been successful with for many years in March. So I took about six months to really think about if I need a coach and, if yes, who that is going to be.

“I was going through different names and I realised that the perfect coach for me at this point would be someone who has been through the experiences that I am going through. Possibly a multiple grand slam winner and a former No 1.

“I was thinking of people and then the Andy Murray discussion appeared on the table. It caught him a little bit off guard, because he wasn’t expecting it. But we connected really fast and he accepted after a few days.”

open image in gallery Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic were born just weeks apart ( Getty Images )

Djokovic is hoping to add to his record tally of 24 major titles with victory in Melbourne, where has won ten times before.

He and Murray will work together in the off-season and in the build-up to the tournament, which takes place between 12 and 26 January.

Djokovic added: “I can’t be more excited about it. This collaboration is a surprise to me as well, and to everyone. But it is exciting for tennis. He has been one of my greatest rivals. We are the same age, we’ve played in all of the biggest stadiums in our sport. I can’t wait to get out on the court and prepare for next season.