Juan Martin del Potro details ‘never-ending nightmare’ of life after tennis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Juan Martin del Potro has detailed the “never-ending nightmare” that is life after tennis, with the 2009 US Open winner admitting that he deals with “terrible” daily pain.

The Argentine concluded his injury-riddled career in 2022 after nearly three years out of action with a knee issue.

Having begun his time as a professional so magnificently with a grand slam triumph in New York, Del Potro struggled to consistently challenge amid a succession of wrist and leg problems.

And the former World No 3 has revealed the toll that battling to stay in the sport has taken, with the 36-year-old taking pills every morning to deal with the pain.

“My daily life isn’t what I would like it to be,” Del Potro said in a video posted on Instagram. “I can’t play football, I can’t play padel. It’s terrible. They took [from] me the chance to do what I loved the most, which was to play tennis.

“It’s very tough. There are moments where I have no more strength. I’m not indestructible. I have good things, bad things but most of the times I have to fake it and put a good face, but many times I feel terrible. Every day when I wake up I have to take six or seven pills. Gastric protectors, anti-inflammatories, one for anxiety. Then the pills made me gain weight so they told me to stop eating some things.”

Del Potro fractured his kneecap in a first-round match against Denis Shapovalov at Queen’s in 2019 and did not play again until his farewell event, the Argentina Open in February 2022.

open image in gallery Juan Martin del Potro suffered a serious knee injury at Queen’s in 2019 ( Getty Images )

He is set, however, to contest an exhibition clash with Novak Djokovic in Buenos Aires next month, and is hopeful he is through the worst of his injury hell.

“The doctor told me I would play in three months [after the Queen’s injury],” Del Potro continued. “I even signed up for three indoor tournaments at the end of the year. Since that moment, I was never able to climb stairs without pain. I hurts when I drive, it hurts many times when I go to sleep. It’s been a never-ending nightmare.

“I started my diet, I’m losing weight, I’m training. I want to arrive at that match in the best shape possible. It’s a match to say goodbye. Djokovic was very generous in accepting my invitation. I want to give him all the love possible. If at least for one, two or three hours I can be at peace and happy on a tennis court, it will be beautiful.”