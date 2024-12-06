Emma Raducanu hoping to become one of tennis’ best athletes with new trainer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Emma Raducanu is targeting becoming one of the best athletes in tennis after hiring fitness trainer Yutaka Nakamura.

Known for his work with Maria Sharapova and, more recently, Naomi Osaka, Nakamura will travel with Raducanu throughout the season.

Persistent injuries since her stunning victory at the US Open in 2021 have kept Raducanu away from the court for lengthy periods and addressing a lack of physical robustness is a much-needed step.

“I think he is going to help me just really explore how far I can go, athletically,” said the 22-year-old, who had previously relied on Lawn Tennis Association staff for her fitness training.

“I think it’s a big strength of mine that I have nowhere near fulfilled. I think I can become one of the best athletes out there in tennis and I’m just looking forward to seeing how much I can do.

“And I think he’s really going to help with that. And the way I’m working with him and Nick, it’s a lot more integrated.”

Raducanu has found stability in her coaching set-up over the last year with childhood mentor Nick Cavaday, and both he and Nakamura will join the British number two when she flies out to Australia next Thursday.

Having trained at the National Tennis Centre in London since helping Britain reach the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup last month, Raducanu will now head to Brisbane for some warm-weather work.

She will spend Christmas in New Zealand before playing her first tournament of the new season in Auckland starting on December 30.

Having missed two months at the back end of the 2024 season with a foot injury, Raducanu is eager to play as much as possible in the early weeks and is also hoping to compete in Adelaide ahead of the Australian Open, which begins on January 12.

“I feel like I’m in a pretty good place to just get on court as much as I can,” said Raducanu, who is currently ranked 59th in the world.

“I feel really strong. I feel really fit. The only thing I can’t really speak for is I haven’t played that many matches. On the training court I feel amazing. I feel like I’m running around, throwing myself around on the court, but it’s different playing matches.

“I played a few (at Billie Jean King Cup) and I felt good. I felt like I recovered well. I wasn’t tiring in the matches. It would just be good to see as the level increases, and if I have to play more back-to-back, how I’m going to react.”

The tennis world was rocked last week when it was announced Iga Swiatek had been given a one-month doping ban following a positive test in August.

The five-time grand slam champion’s explanation that a supplement she took had been contaminated with a prohibited substance was accepted, and Raducanu admitted it has left her feeling uneasy.

“I think in general, not just me but a lot of the players I know, we’re quite apprehensive,” she said.

“Everything we take, we are very aware of the situation and how easily things can be contaminated. And there are certain supplements that I may want to take but I can’t take them because they’re over-the-counter and they’re not batch tested (pre-tested for prohibited substances).

“To batch test something is £1,000 for one little thing, so it’s very expensive. For the things that you really, really need to take, then it’s obviously worth that, but you just have to cut out a lot of things that you wouldn’t necessarily take.

“I’m very careful with what I drink, what I eat. If I leave my water around, I’m very on edge about it. But it’s just part of the sport. We’re all in the same boat.”