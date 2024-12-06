Nick Kyrgios set for grand slam return as Australian Open place confirmed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Nick Kyrgios is set to make his grand slam return on home soil after using his protected ranking to earn entry into the Australian Open.

Kyrgios has endured two injury hit years since last featuring at a major at the 2022 US Open, where he reached the quarter-finals.

That followed a breakthrough run to the final of Wimbledon earlier that year, but knee, foot and wrist injuries have prevented the 29-year-old from making further progress.

He is set to make a comeback to a grand slam court from 12 January in Melbourne, though, with a protected ranking of 21st.

Prior to then, Kyrgios intends to feature at a World Tennis League event in Abu Dhabi from 19-22 December before playing the Brisbane International later in the month.

open image in gallery Nick Kyrgios reached the final of Wimbledon in 2022 ( AP )

Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Belinda Bencic has also used her protected ranking to return at the Australian Open having given birth to a daughter in April.

“Kyrgios and Bencic are among six men and six women competing... using protected rankings, setting the main-draw entry ranking cut-off for both fields at world No. 98,” the tournament organisers confirmed in a statement.

Former World No 4 Kei Nishikori will also play with a protected ranking, making his first appearance in the Australian Open men’s singles since 2021, the statement added.

Defending champions Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, who are at the top of the men’s and women’s rankings, will be the top seeds at Melbourne Park, with 24-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic eyeing a record 11th Australian Open title.

Additional reporting by Reuters