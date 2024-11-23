Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini seal Italy’s return to Davis Cup final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

World number one Jannik Sinner helped defending champions Italy book their place in the Davis Cup final with a 2-0 win over Australia in Malaga.

After Matteo Berrettini had come from behind to battle past Thanasi Kokkinakis in three sets, Sinner comfortably saw off Alex de Minaur 6-3 6-4 to end Australia’s own hopes of making it to the final for a second straight year.

Berrettini had taken two hours and 39 minutes to eventually defeat Kokkinakis 6-7(6) 6-3 7-5.

Sinner, who had last week won a first ATP Finals title in front of home fans in Turin, looked in complete control as he coasted past world number nine De Minaur in less than 90 minutes.

open image in gallery Sinner continued his winning run ( Getty Images for ITF )

Italy will next face the Netherlands, who progressed to the final for the first time after beating Germany on Friday.

“It means a lot,” said Australian Open and US Open champion Sinner in quotes on the ATP Tour website.

“It was a tough encounter, playing Alex. We know each other quite well now, so I have to be very careful every time.

“Obviously it helped a lot that Matteo won the singles today. He played amazing tennis, it was very high quality.

“Hopefully this can give us some confidence for tomorrow. It is going to be a very difficult and tough day for us and also the Netherlands.”

