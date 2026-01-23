Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The British resistance at the 2026 Australian Open is over. Cameron Norrie failed in his pursuit of a place in the fourth round having lost 7-5 4-6 6-3 6-1 to Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

The pair had famously played out a thrilling five set contest at the Australian Open two years ago and the promise of a repeat was on the cards in the tense early stages.

Norrie has never beaten Zverev in tour level matches, with his record now sitting at seven losses from seven, but he started impressively with a rapid hold of serve in the first game before an aggressive strategy of baseline hitting clinched a break of serve in the very next game. Zverev, almost shocked by the sharpness of Norrie’s opening, responded in kind with a break of his own before the first set devolved into a series of holds.

The Brit looked composed throughout the set, utilising the correct moments to place dainty drop shots and backing his stubborn nature to get across the court and return Zverev’s deep strokes.

The crucial moment came at 5-5, Zverev had just completed a strong hold to draw level and took on Norrie’s serve. He forced the game to deuce before an error from Norrie, who pushed a forehand wide, set him up for break point. Zverev’s defence was called into action against a series of aggressive forehands, but he held on long enough for Norrie to miss a smash volley from the net which really should have been taken.

Zverev served out the first set and continued to be exceptional behind his own serve. He landed 75% of them and won 77% of those points as Norrie struggled to find an opening. "I actually thought I was serving bad, but I was hitting my forehand quite big,” reflected the world No.3 following his win.

open image in gallery Cameron Norrie is out of the Australian Open after losing to Alexander Zverev ( Getty )

Norrie’s positivity peaked in the second set. Neither player could break serve as they traded holds until 5-4 with Norrie in particular coming through a testing service game which saw him save three break points over six deuces in a 10-minute slog. That hold proved crucial for the set as Norrie ramped up the aggression. At 30-30 against the serve he unleashed two powerful returns which Zverev couldn’t handle and cheers erupted from John Cain Arena as the Brit forced the match level at 1-1.

But, that was as good as it got for the last Brit standing.

Norrie was broken twice in the third set, the first time due to too many errors. Norrie was then shocked by the German’s precision as Zverev landed a lob shot and, on set point, the Brit sent down a double fault to gift the set away.

open image in gallery Zverev beat Norrie for the seventh consecutive time (Aaron Favila/AP) ( AP )

Zverev never looked back. The German upped his level again and frustration grew for Norrie as opportunities to break were limited. Zverev sent down 16 aces and offered up just five break points.

The fourth set was over before it began. Zverev’s power and accuracy taking him to a 5-0 lead before Norrie pulled a game back. The Brit fought to the end, forcing Zverev through deuce to serve out the match but it was a stumbling end to the match after such a promising start.

Zverev, runner up in Melbourne last season, advances to the fourth round. There he faces Francisco Cerundolo after the Argentine defeated Andrey Rublev in straight sets.

Norrie’s exit brings the British involvement in the Australian Open singles to a close after previous defeats for Arthur Fery, Jacob Fearnley, Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter, Francesca Jones and Sonay Kartal.