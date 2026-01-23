Aryna Sabalenka wants to be the ‘grandma’ of women’s tennis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World number one Aryna Sabalenka has been impressed by the longevity of Novak Djokovic and others on the men's tour and hopes one day to be the "grandma" of the women's game.

The Belarusian has already banked four Grand Slam titles at the age of 27 and is favourite for a third crown at the Australian Open where she reached the fourth round for the sixth consecutive time on Friday.

Djokovic is still going strong at 38, while 40-year-old Stan Wawrinka stole the show on Thursday with a punishing five-set win to make the third round in the men's singles.

Sabalenka has a long way to go before reaching that stage but likes the idea of a long career as a playing mother.

"I feel like there is no age anymore in sport. It depends how you approach everything and if you have a smart team around you," she told reporters after beating Anastasia Potapova at Rod Laver Arena.

"So I feel like your career can be extended for -- I don't know how many years.

"Ideally for me, I would love to ... maybe have kids at 32 or something. But knowing me, I know that I love to accept tough challenges. So I feel like even after having kids I would love to challenge myself, like, coming back and see if I still have it.

"So probably we're going to see me being that grandma on tour trying. Hopefully, I'll be pushing these young girls."

open image in gallery ( AFP via Getty Images )

Sabalenka's 7-6(4) 7-6(7) win over Potapova put her on a collision course with one of the most exciting young talents in the women's game in Canada's 19-year-old Victoria Mboko, who knocked out 14th seed Clara Tauson.

In her Australian Open debut, Mboko has reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time and will have her first career meeting with Sabalenka.

The Belarusian struggled to control her emotions early in her career but said the new generation seemed better at handling the pressure brought by success at a young age.

"I feel like maybe for me it would be really tough to handle the success at a young age. But I feel like now seeing these girls, at so young achieving so much, playing such a great tennis, being really mature, it's incredible," she said.

"I feel like they mature much faster than I did."