Norrie v Zverev live: Australian Open latest score and update as last Brit standing hunts upset
Norrie lost to Zverev in a heartbreaker two years ago and is looking for revenge in this third-round clash
Cameron Norrie bids for revenge against Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open as the last Briton left standing in the singles draw hopes to advance to the fourth round.
Norrie, the 26th seed, lost to Zverev in a final-set tiebreak when they previously met at the fourth round of this tournament in 2024. That year, Norrie also lost to Zverev in the third round of Wimbledon.
The British No 2 survived an ill-timed rain delay to defeat Emilio Nava and close out a 6-1 7-6 (3) 4-6 7-6 (5) victory in the second round, and is relishing the opportunity to be the underdog against the world No 3 and last year’s Australian Open runner-up, even though he has lost all six of his previous tour-level matches against the German.
“I think it's nice being the underdog again,” Norrie said. “To go and play him, nothing to lose. I want to take it to him.”
Follow live score updates from Norrie v Zverev, below:
Australian Open order of play
Day Six - Friday 23 January
John Cain Arena
12:30 AM GMT
- Victoria Mboko (CAN) [17] bt. Clara Tauson (DEN) [14] 7-6 5-7 6-3
- Tommy Paul (USA) [19] bt. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) [14] 6-1 6-1 - Walkover
6:00 AM GMT
- Iva Jovic (USA) [29] vs. Jasmine Paolini (ITA) [7]
- Alexander Zverev (GER) [3] vs. Cameron Norrie (GBR) [26]
Australian Open order of play
Day Six - Friday 23 January
Margaret Court Arena
12:30 AM GMT
- Daniil Medvedev [11] bt. Fabian Marozsan (HUN) 6-7 4-6 7-5 6-0 6-3
- Coco Gauff (USA) [3] vs. Hailey Baptiste (USA)
8:00 AM GMT
- Elina Svitolina (UKR) [12] vs. Diana Shnaider [23]
- Alexander Bublik (KAZ) [10] vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG)
Australian Open order of play
Day Six - Friday 23 January
Rod Laver Arena
12:30 AM GMT
- Aryna Sabalenka [1] bt. Anastasia Potapova 7-6 7-6
- Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [1] bt. Corentin Moutet (FRA) [32] 6-6 6-4 6-1
8:00 AM GMT
- Frances Tiafoe (USA) [29] vs. Alex de Minaur (AUS) [6]
- Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU) vs. Mirra Andreeva [8]
Friday's biggest clashes
Home favourite Alex de Minaur faces a blockbuster third-round match against Frances Tiafoe as the third round of the Australian Open begins.
Sixth seed De Minaur will take to the night session of the Rod Laver Arena against the popular American Tiafoe, a former US Open semi-finalist.
Another big-name clash on Friday is the meeting of third seed Alexander Zverev and Cameron Norrie, who is again the last Briton left standing in the draw.
Carlos Alcaraz faces his biggest test of the tournament yet against tricky 32nd seed Corentin Moutet, as the world No 1 looks to match Jannik Sinner’s rapid progression through the tournament.
Aryna Sabalenka has also cruised through the early rounds and meets Anastasia Potapova, the conqueror of Emma Raducanu.
Thursday saw another record win for the 40-year-old wildcard Stan Wawrinka, as well as a frosty handshake after fierce contest between Naomi Osaka and Sorana Cirstea.
Norrie's record with Zverev
Cam Norrie has faced Alexander Zverev six times on the tour and is yet to win a match against the German.
Their most recent meetings came int 2024 when Zverev first defeated Norrie at the Australian Open 7-5 3-6 6-3 4-6 7-6 in a five set thriller which the Brit was unlucky to lose.
Zverev made quicker work of Norrie at Wimbledon later in the same year advancing to the last-16 with a 6-4 6-3 7-5 win on the grass courts.
The Aussie Open clash from two years ago remains Norrie’s best attempt at beating Zverev but can he go one better today?
Good morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Australian Open action as Cameron Norrie faces Alexander Zverev for a place in the fourth round.
Norrie is the last Brit remaining in the tournament and has history with Zverev who defeated him at this stage of the competition two years ago.
Can Norrie exact some revenge and make it into the latter stages of the tournament in Melbourne?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks