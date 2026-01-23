US teenage sensation Iva Jovic pulls off stunning Australian Open upset

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eighteen-year-old American Iva Jovic orchestrated a significant upset at the Australian Open, defeating Italian seventh seed Jasmine Paolini 6-2 7-6(3) to secure her first Grand Slam last-16 appearance.

The victory marks a pivotal moment in the young player's career, extending her tour-leading winning streak to 10 matches in 2026.

Jovic, the 29th seed, turned the tables on Paolini, who had previously bested her at Indian Wells and the US Open last year, claiming her maiden victory over a top-10 player.

Reflecting on the achievement, she said: "It feels amazing, I've been working really hard for it. I've been wanting this one for a while now. I had a couple of tough losses. I’m just so happy to get through that barrier and get the win today."

The match saw Jovic serve for the win before Paolini mounted a comeback to force a tiebreak.

open image in gallery Iva Jovic reacts after defeating Jasmine Paolini (Aaron Favila/AP) ( AP )

However, the American demonstrated remarkable composure, winning the final five points to book a fourth-round clash with Yulia Putintseva.

Jovic explained her strategy: "I tried to focus on what I was doing earlier in the match, being really aggressive and controlling the play. I think when I served for the match, I got a little too passive. So I told myself to go out swinging and it helped in the tiebreak."

World number eight Paolini, who took a medical timeout in the opening set, later revealed she had been hampered by a stomach problem.

"I think I lay down on the sofa after lunch and that wasn't a good idea for my stomach. I stepped on court and I couldn't move at my best," she admitted.

Despite her discomfort, Paolini was full of praise for her young opponent, stating: "She's very tough opponent already - very mature on court, not many mistakes. She's playing good every shot, basically. So I think she has a really bright future ahead."

Adding another layer to her memorable day, Jovic, whose parents are Serbian immigrants, disclosed that she had received advice from tennis legend Novak Djokovic prior to her match against Paolini.

open image in gallery Jasmine Paolini was troubled by a stomach issue during the match ( REUTERS )

"I spoke to Novak yesterday a little bit, so it was pretty incredible. He gave me some very attentive tips for my game and something I can try to incorporate into this match that I just played," she shared.

"So that was one of the things in the forefront of my mind, because I think when Novak gives you some advice, you follow it," she added with a smile.

"You always think about those moments where you're going to meet your idols a little bit... It was amazing. He's so intelligent and smart and really wants to help the younger generation. So I'm really grateful to have that advice."

Jovic's triumph capped a memorable day for North American teenagers, as Canadian 19-year-old Victoria Mboko also advanced with a 7-6(5) 5-7 6-3 victory over Clara Tauson.