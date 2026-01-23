Australian Open schedule change announced amid forecasts of extreme heat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Play at the Australian Open is set to commence earlier than scheduled on Saturday, as organisers respond to forecasts of extreme heat in Melbourne.

Third-round matches at Melbourne Park will now begin at 10.30am local time on the main show courts, an hour ahead of the usual start, with action on the outside courts kicking off at 10am.

Temperatures are predicted to soar throughout the day, potentially reaching 40 degrees Celsius by late afternoon.

The tournament implemented its heat stress scale in 2019, a system designed to ensure player safety during adverse conditions.

This scale considers various factors including air temperature, radiant heat, humidity, and wind speed. Should the scale hit certain thresholds, measures such as cooling breaks between sets are introduced at level four, with a full suspension of play mandated at level five.

open image in gallery Jannik Sinner is set to play during the day on Saturday ( AP )

If the scale reaches its highest point, matches on outside courts would be halted until conditions improve.

However, play would continue indoors on the three show courts equipped with roofs. For Saturday's schedule, all but three of the main draw singles matches are slated for covered courts.

Among the prominent players scheduled for the day session is two-time defending men’s champion Jannik Sinner, while Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek are set to play in the evening.

Tournament director Craig Tiley commented: "We expect pleasant conditions tomorrow morning, in the mid-20s, and will start play earlier and take advantage of the more temperate conditions."

The weather did not affect several of the men’s and women’s top players on Friday as they booked their places in the fourth round.

On the men’s side, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev moved into the last 16, with the latter having to come through a five-set thriller, while female stars Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff also progressed after being pushed hard in their respective matches.