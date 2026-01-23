Tennis star taunts ‘disrespectful’ Australian Open fans after beating crowd favourite

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Yulia Putintseva criticised Australian Open fans for "disrespectful" behaviour after her third-round victory over Zeynep Sonmez.

Sonmez, a crowd favourite after assisting a fainting ball girl, had strong support from Melbourne’s large Turkish community, creating a partisan atmosphere. Despite this, Putintseva claimed a 6-3 6-7 (3) 6-3 win, reaching the fourth round in Melbourne for the first time at 31.

After the final point, Putintseva danced in celebration and gestured towards the stands, prompting boos throughout her post-match interview.

Putintseva commented on the crowd’s conduct: "There is always someone in favour and someone to cheer for, that’s what’s great about the sport. But today I think was really a lot of disrespectful moments when they were screaming between my first and second serve. Like really loud, just to make me (make a) mistake."

open image in gallery Putintseva reached the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time ( REUTERS )

She recounted a specific incident: "I think it was 4-3, was a big point, and I opened the court very good. I take my forehand, the guy just started coughing just for my shot. I was like, ‘OK, now I’m not going to lose’."

Putintseva expressed her resolve: "I was ready to take it all but I was ready to fight until I die there. What can I do?

“It’s just some people have education of tennis and, unfortunately, some of them not. I’m very happy that I kept my calm, because Yulia last year would probably throw something at them at some moment."

Putintseva revealed she stayed calm by singing an old Russian song about rabbits to herself.

"It is very old school, from old, old movies," she explained. "It has nothing to do with anything. It’s just about rabbits who eat the grass. I was distracting myself with this."

She contrasted this with her usual listening habits: "Usually I’m (listening to)Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, and here it comes a rabbit song. I don’t know why."