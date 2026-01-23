Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carlos Alcaraz continued his impressive run at the Australian Open, treating spectators at Rod Laver Arena to a dazzling display of trick shots during his victory over Corentin Moutet.

The encounter, while not fiercely competitive, delivered ample entertainment as both players showcased their flamboyant styles.

The court became a canvas for audacious tennis, featuring an array of tweeners, delicate drop shots, and strategic lobs. Moutet, known for his similar flair to Alcaraz, even deployed consecutive underarm serves early in the second set.

The only moment Alcaraz's characteristic smile faltered was when his French opponent rallied from 3-0 down in the second set, claiming four consecutive games.

However, the world number one quickly reasserted his dominance, securing the match 6-2 6-4 6-1, demonstrating it was no mere exhibition.

Reflecting on the unpredictable nature of the match, Alcaraz, who has yet to drop a set en route to the fourth round, admitted: "It wasn’t easy when you play someone like Corentin, you don’t know what’s going to be next."

open image in gallery Alcaraz admitted it was hard to predict what Moutet was going to do next ( Getty Images )

He added, "That’s really difficult but I had so much fun on the court. I think we both pulled off great shots, great points, there were a few highlights. I’m just grateful to play these type of matches."

The Spaniard also humorously recounted a conversation with his team: "I said to my team, ‘I’m not going to run for another drop shot. I’ve been to the net like 55 times, oh my God’. I thought we were in a drop shot competition, but definitely he won."

Alcaraz now prepares to face 19th seed Tommy Paul, who advanced after Alejandro Davidovich Fokina retired while trailing 6-1 6-1.

Meanwhile, another highly anticipated clash looms between three-time former finalist Daniil Medvedev and young American Learner Tien.

The pair have a history of memorable encounters, including three "wars" last year, one of which saw Tien burst onto the scene by defeating the former US Open champion in the second round of this very tournament.

Having now replicated his run to the fourth round, Tien expressed his surprise and anticipation: "I think it’s pretty crazy that we end up playing here again a year later. I’m looking forward to it."

He elaborated on their rivalry: "We’ve played three times. All of them have been wars. I think we both make a lot of balls. We both don’t give up too many free points. I think naturally that makes the rallies very long, games very long."

open image in gallery Daniil Medvedev came through a thrilling match on Friday ( Getty Images )

Medvedev, who only managed one Grand Slam victory last year, has already surpassed that tally in 2026, notably fighting back from two sets down to overcome Fabian Marozsan 6-7 (5) 4-6 7-5 6-0 6-3.

Commenting on the prospect of facing Tien again, Medvedev revealed: "During the match they showed the scores. Usually I don’t look on TVs or something. This time, I glimpsed. This moment, they were, like, ‘Tien, three sets’. I thought, ‘OK’. And I was two sets to love down."

He continued, "If I win this one, it’s going to be five sets. It’s going to be very tough, and then I have Learner. But it’s OK’. The thing is that I kind of don’t like to play him, but he must hate to play me as well."

Medvedev concluded with a hint of strategy: "I’m going to try to enjoy the game of tennis. Of course, try to do my best to maybe surprise him somewhere."