Ben Shelton’s sister booed by Wimbledon crowd when job revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ben Shelton launched a public plea for his sister to get some extra time off from her job at investment bank Morgan Stanley so she could remain at Wimbledon to cheer for him.

It worked.

After advancing to face Italy's Lorenzo Sonego on Monday in the fourth round, Shelton spoke in an on-court interview in front of a crowd that included his sister, Emma, and his girlfriend, United States women’s national team star Trinity Rodman.

"I've been playing well this week. It's not just been me here. I have a great team. My parents are here. My girlfriend's here.

“Also, my sister's here. She's been here for every match that I've played this tournament so far. She's been the lucky charm," said the 10th-seeded Shelton, a 22-year-old American who has appeared in two Grand Slam semi-finals.

"But she has work back in the US, starting on Monday. She works for Morgan Stanley."

That comment drew some jovial boos from spectators as Emma embarrassingly covered her face with her hands.

"If any of you all have some (connections) and get her a couple extra days off so she can (stay and) we can keep this rolling," Shelton continued after his 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-2 victory over Marton Fucsovics of Hungary on Saturday, "that'd be great."

Sure enough, hours later, Emma posted a short video on Instagram in which Ben is heard asking her, "You got the week off or what?"

open image in gallery Ben Shelton is through to the fourth round at Wimbledon thanks to the support of sister Emma, his 'lucky charm' ( John Walton/PA Wire )

She jumps up and down with her arms raised and a wide smile, and Ben says, "Shoutout, Morgan Stanley."

The caption reads: "thank you MS" with three blue heart emojis and "return flight: cancelled."

Ben Shelton, who has won all nine sets he’s played in the first week at the All England Club, takes on Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego on Monday.

The American previously beat Sonego in the Australian Open quarter-finals in January.