Ben Shelton’s sister booed by Wimbledon crowd when job revealed

The American named his sister ‘his lucky charm’ as he made it through to the fourth round at Wimbledon

The Associated Press
Sunday 06 July 2025 10:15 EDT
Comments
Ben Shelton's sister Emma (right) was jokingly booed by the Wimbledon crowd after Shelton revealed her job in an on court interview
Ben Shelton's sister Emma (right) was jokingly booed by the Wimbledon crowd after Shelton revealed her job in an on court interview (John Walton/PA Wire)

Ben Shelton launched a public plea for his sister to get some extra time off from her job at investment bank Morgan Stanley so she could remain at Wimbledon to cheer for him.

It worked.

After advancing to face Italy's Lorenzo Sonego on Monday in the fourth round, Shelton spoke in an on-court interview in front of a crowd that included his sister, Emma, and his girlfriend, United States women’s national team star Trinity Rodman.

"I've been playing well this week. It's not just been me here. I have a great team. My parents are here. My girlfriend's here.

“Also, my sister's here. She's been here for every match that I've played this tournament so far. She's been the lucky charm," said the 10th-seeded Shelton, a 22-year-old American who has appeared in two Grand Slam semi-finals.

"But she has work back in the US, starting on Monday. She works for Morgan Stanley."

That comment drew some jovial boos from spectators as Emma embarrassingly covered her face with her hands.

"If any of you all have some (connections) and get her a couple extra days off so she can (stay and) we can keep this rolling," Shelton continued after his 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-2 victory over Marton Fucsovics of Hungary on Saturday, "that'd be great."

Sure enough, hours later, Emma posted a short video on Instagram in which Ben is heard asking her, "You got the week off or what?"

Ben Shelton is through to the fourth round at Wimbledon thanks to the support of sister Emma, his 'lucky charm'
Ben Shelton is through to the fourth round at Wimbledon thanks to the support of sister Emma, his 'lucky charm' (John Walton/PA Wire)

She jumps up and down with her arms raised and a wide smile, and Ben says, "Shoutout, Morgan Stanley."

The caption reads: "thank you MS" with three blue heart emojis and "return flight: cancelled."

Ben Shelton, who has won all nine sets he’s played in the first week at the All England Club, takes on Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego on Monday.

The American previously beat Sonego in the Australian Open quarter-finals in January.

