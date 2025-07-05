The point that ignited Novak Djokovic’s ominous Wimbledon challenge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It was a point to take your breath away. Novak Djokovic grabbed it with a backhand down the line. But that failed to illustrate the Serbian’s artistry after a series of audacious strokes to break down his compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic.

If Jannik Sinner had earlier surged into the fourth round, the latest step in a dominant run to the semi-finals, then Djokovic in this form may well await. Djokovic grappled with his game a little more here, even though he was admittedly met with more force in Kecmanovic than Sinner’s opponent Pedro Martinez.

This was a clinic, eventually, but the fuse to light the torch was in the eighth game of the first set. The point of the Championships, surely. Fourteen strokes and Djokovic showcased all of his toys for the gleeful crowd. With the roof open and the sun peaking behind the clouds, Djokovic, instead, lit up Centre Court on his way to his 100th win at SW19.

He chopped a few drop shots with enough unlikely spin to cruelly die over the net. But Kecmanovic was up to the challenge. Then, the less flashy, yet no less infuriating lob shot to the back of the court. And, finally, that backhand to earn the first of two break points, which proved enough inspiration to eventually snatch the first set 6-3, with the next two earned by 6-0 and 6-4.

Kecmanovic had one ball in his pocket after losing the point and he decided to playfully tap it at his Davis Cup teammate, who was sprawled on the pristine grass, legs spread wide and exhausted after his effort.

It proved the inspiration behind a more menacing run of tennis to follow in the next two sets. A second-set bagel, in fact: Kecmanovic may look at the first eight games of that first set with admiration at his own game. In time, he might look back at that second set and realise he had the best seat in the house at what was a more vintage version of Djokovic, perhaps the greatest male player to ever pick up a racket.

If the eighth game of the first set produced a spectacular Djokovic point, then the third game of the second set was the sort that we have grown accustomed to en route to 24 grand slam titles.

open image in gallery Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts as he plays against Miomir Kecmanovic ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic plays a forehand ( AFP via Getty Images )

Pushed and pulled across the width of the baseline by his opponent, Djokovic’s balance remained impeccable, legs positioned like a pyramid and still able to move like a veteran clay-court champion to slide right into the corners.

The kind of pressure has usually seen his opponents crack at their inability to put him away. And Djokovic’s crisp backhand down the line, one of 57 winners on the day, earned a double-break and probably broke the remaining resistance in his opponent.

“I try not to take tennis for granted,” Djokovic said. “I’m still competing, doing some slides and splits on the court! Wimbledon is a favourite tournament of mine, growing up, most of the kids dream of playing here. So any history in my favourite tournament, I’m blessed.”

The third set followed a similar pattern, Djokovic able to thrive in target practice from the baseline. But then show that versatility on the grass. An impeccable drop shot at 15-0 in the sixth game saw the ball spin back so much that it remained in the serving quadrant.

Kecmanovic salvaged a little more respect by fending off Djokovic, down 1-5, and even prolonged the contest by earning a break as the 38-year-old served for the match. Brushing off two double faults in the final game with a pair of aces, the job was complete in an hour and 47 minutes. Aussie Alex De Minaur is next, which will be a much sterner test.

open image in gallery Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Miomir Kecmanovic ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Novak Djokovic during his Gentlemen's Singles match against Miomir Kecmanovic ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

But a colossal encounter in the final four with Sinner is edging closer, though the world No 1 has barely worked up a sweat. No sets dropped, though he is not the only Italian to do so, with the unlikely run of Flavio Cobolli worth noting.

Indeed, Sinner has not just been perfect in terms of sets, he has dropped just 17 games through three rounds, a record, surpassing the 19 conceded by Roger Federer in 2004.

“I just try to watch more my side of the net, trying to keep my level as high as I can,” Sinner remarked after his 6-1, 6-3, 6-1 victory over Martinez. “Never taking things for granted in any case. If I don't serve well there, things can go complicated.

“I'm very happy. Of course [I study potential opponents’ strengths and weaknesses for later in the draw]. I know everything that’s happening. I know how players play. This is also part of my job because I also have to check these kind of things. I know mostly I look on my side, what I have to do.”

Two more rounds separate Djokovic and Sinner. The evidence suggests it could be a historic match.