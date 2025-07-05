Wimbledon 2025: Men’s and Women’s seeds list and tracker
Which of the top 32 men’s and women’s players are still in the Wimbledon draw - and who has suffered an early exit?
It’s turning into a tournament of shocks at Wimbledon as top seeds fall from the Championships in the early rounds.
On Tuesday, three of the world’s top five were knocked out of the women’s singles, with French Open champion and second seed Coco Gauff following the exits of third seed Jessica Pegula and fifth seed Zheng Qinwen. Sixth seed Madison Keys followed suit on Friday with a straight-sets defeat to the oldest woman remaining in the draw, 37-year-old Laura Siegemund.
The third seed and fourth seeds are also out on the men’s side, with Alexander Zverev knocked out at the first hurdle, and Britain’s Jack Draper falling in round two. Daniil Medvedev, Lorenzo Musetti and Holger Rune were also big-name casualties from the top 10.
Both the men’s and women’s 20th seeds are out, and both lost to British opposition – Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko fell in three sets to an inspired British No 3, Sonay Kartal, while wildcard Arthur Fery got the better of Australia’s Alexei Popyrin.
And there have been further seeds to lose since then... Follow the progress of the top players at Wimbledon with our seed tracker here:
Men’s seeds
3. Alexander Zverev - first round defeat to Arthur Rinderknech, 6-7, 7-6, 3-6, 7-6, 4-6
4. Jack Draper - second round defeat to Marin Cilic, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 4-6
5. Taylor Fritz
6. Novak Djokovic
7. Lorenzo Musetti - first round defeat to Nikoloz Basilashvili, 2-6, 6-4, 5-7, 1-6
8. Holger Rune - first round defeat to Nicolas Jarry, 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 3-6, 4-6
9. Daniil Medvedev - first round defeat to Benjamin Bonzi, 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-7(3), 2-6
10. Ben Shelton
11. Alex de Minaur
12. Frances Tiafoe - second round defeat to Cameron Norrie, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 5-7
13. Tommy Paul - second round defeat to Sebastian Ofner, 6-1, 5-7, 4-6, 5-7
14. Andrey Rublev
15. Jakub Mensik - third round defeat to Flavio Cobolli, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2
16. Francisco Cerundolo - first round defeat to Nuno Borges, 6-4, 3-6, 6-7(5), 0-6
17. Karen Khachanov
18. Ugo Humbert - first round defeat to Gael Monfils, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6, 5-7, 2-6
19. Grigor Dimitrov
20. Alexei Popyrin - first round defeat to Arthur Fery, 4-6, 1-6, 6-4, 4-6
21. Tomas Machac - second round defeat to August Holmgren, 6-7(5), 7-6(8), 7-6(5), 5-7, 6-7(5)
22. Flavio Cobolli
23. Jiri Lehecka - second round defeat to Mattia Bellucci, 6-7(4), 1-6, 5-7
24. Stefanos Tsitsipas - first round retirement against Valentin Royer, 3-6, 2-6, ret.
25. Felix Auger-Aliassime - second round defeat to Jan-Lennard Struff, 6-3, 6-7(9), 3-6, 4-6
26. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina - third round defeat to Taylor Fritz, 4-6, 3-6, 7-6(5), 1-6
27. Denis Shapovalov - first round defeat to Mariano Navone, 6-3, 4-6, 1-6, 4-6
28. Alexander Bublik - first round defeat to Jaume Munar, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-7(5), 2-6
29. Brandon Nakashima
30. Alex Michelsen - first round defeat to Miomir Kecmanovic, 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(6)
31. Tallon Griekspoor - first round defeat to Jenson Brooksby, 2-6, 5-7, 3-6
32. Matteo Berrettini - first round defeat to Kamil Majchrzak, 6-4, 2-6, 4-6, 7-5, 3-6
Women’s seeds
1. Aryna Sabalenka
2. Coco Gauff - first round defeat to Dayana Yastremska, 6-7 1-6
3. Jessica Pegula - first round defeat to Elisabetta Cocciaretto, 2-6, 3-6
4. Jasmine Paolini – second round defeat to Kamilla Rakhimova, 6-4, 4-6, 4-6
5. Qinwen Zheng - first round defeat to Katerina Siniakova, 5-7, 6-4, 1-6
6. Madison Keys - third round defeat to Laura Siegemund, 3-6, 3-6
7. Mirra Andreeva
8. Iga Swiatek
9. Paula Badosa - first round defeat to Katie Boulter, 2-6, 6-3, 4-6
10. Emma Navarro
11. Elena Rybakina - third round defeat to Clara Tauson 7-6, 6-3
12. Diana Shnaider - second round defeat to Diane Parry, 4-6, 1-6
13. Amanda Anisimova
14. Elina Svitolina - third round defeat to Elise Mertens, 1-6, 6-7(4)
15. Karolina Muchova - first round defeat to Xinyu Wang, 5-7, 2-6
16. Daria Kasatkina - third round defeat to Liudmila Samsonova 6-2, 6-3
17. Barbora Krejcikova
18. Ekaterina Alexandrova
19. Liudmila Samsonova
20. Jelena Ostapenko - first round defeat to Sonay Kartal, 5-7, 6-2, 2-6
21. Beatriz Haddad Maia - second round defeat to Dalma Galfi, 7-6(7), 6-1
22. Donna Vekic - second round defeat to Cristina Bucsa, 1-6, 3-6
23. Clara Tauson
24. Elise Mertens
25. Magdalena Frech - first round defeat to Victoria Mboko, 3-6, 2-6
26. Marta Kostyuk - first round defeat to Veronika Erjavec, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6
27. Magda Linette - first round defeat to Elsa Jacquemot, 7-6(7), 1-6, 4-6
28. Sofia Kenin - second round defeat to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, 1-6, 6-7(4)
29. Leylah Fernandez - second round defeat to Laura Siegemund, 2-6, 3-6
30. Linda Noskova
31. Ashlyn Krueger - second round defeat to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 6-7(4), 4-6
32. McCartney Kessler - first round defeat to Marketa Vondrousova, 1-6, 6-7(3)
