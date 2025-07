Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu has urged Wimbledon to improve electronic line calling after saying she was disappointed by the technology during her defeat against Aryna Sabalenka.

A fully automated system has replaced human line judges – whose calls could be challenged using electronic reviews – for the first time at the Championships this year.

The two most vocal critics so far have been Britain’s leading players, with Raducanu going even further than Jack Draper after feeling one call in particular, when a Sabalenka shot was ruled to have clipped the line, was wrong.

“That call was for sure out,” said Raducanu after her intense 7-6 (6) 6-4 defeat by the world number one.

“It’s kind of disappointing, the tournament here, that the calls can be so wrong, but for the most part they’ve been OK. I’ve had a few in my other matches, too, that have been very wrong. Hopefully they can fix that.”

She added: “No, I don't [trust the calls]. I think the other players would say the same thing, there were some pretty dodgy ones but what can you do?”

The technology has become standard across the tour, with all ATP Tour events and a lot of WTA ones no longer using line judges.

Emma Raducanu, right, shakes hands after losing to Aryna Sabalenka (Adam Davy/PA)

The same system operates at the Australian Open and the US Open but the French Open remains an outlier, so far eschewing any form of electronic system.

Draper queried one serve from Marin Cilic during his second-round loss on Thursday, and he said: “I don’t think it’s 100 per cent accurate, in all honesty. A couple of the ones today it showed a mark on the court. There’s no way the chalk would have showed.”

Wimbledon organisers have been contacted for comment.