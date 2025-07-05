Novak Djokovic joins Roger Federer in exclusive Wimbledon men’s club

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic brought up a century of Wimbledon wins as he moved smoothly into the fourth round.

The 38-year-old eased past fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3 6-0 6-4 on Centre Court.

Djokovic is now just five wins behind Wimbledon’s only other male centurion, his great rival Roger Federer on 105 match victories.

“Very historic, it sounds very nice,” he said. “Tennis made me who I am, it has given me incredible things in life so I try not to take anything for granted, especially at my age and trying to compete with the younger players.

“Wimbledon is a favourite tournament, not just for myself but for most players. Any history I make at my favourite tournament, I’m blessed.”

Apart from being broken when he served for the match, it was a pretty routine display for the seven-time champion, although one spectacular diving backhand volleyed winner after a lung-busting rally will make the highlights reel.

That shot thrilled the Saturday SW19 crowd and a host of sports glitterati in the Royal Box including Sir Geoff Hurst, Sir Steve Redgrave and Lord Botham.

The Centre Court punters could be forgiven for feeling a little short-changed, however, after three one-sided contests.

Certainly the 11pm curfew was never in danger after Jannik Sinner dropped just five games against Pedro Martinez and Iga Swiatek beat Danielle Collins in straight sets, before Djokovic disposed of his 25-year-old countryman in an hour and 47 minutes.

Djokovic, bidding for a record 25th grand slam title, will face Australian 11th seed Alex De Minaur in his 17th appearance in the last 16 at Wimbledon.