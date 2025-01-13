✕ Close Novak Djokovic practices for Australian Open 2025 with Andy Murray as coach

The Australian Open continues with Great Britain’s Jacob Fearnley knocking out the returning Nick Kyrgios in straight-sets, while Novak Djokovic secured an opening victory under the guidance of coach Andy Murray.

Rising star Fearnley, who rocketed up the rankings last season to qualify for the Australian Open for the first time, remained composed to beat Kyrgios 7-6 6-3 7-6 and claim one of the biggest wins of his career against the home crowd.

Meanwhile, all eyes have been on Djokovic’s new partnership with Murray, but the 37-year-old had to come from behind to beat the 19-year-old wildcard Nishesh Basavareddy, eventually prevailing 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-2 in just under four hours.

Earlier, British No 1 Jack Draper survived a scare against Argentina’s Mariono Navone as the 23-year-old battled from two sets to one down to reach the second round.

Draper, who missed most of pre-season with a hip injury, held up physically as the match went the distance and the 15th seed prevailed in five sets.

There were also wins for Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek, but Stefanos Tsitsipas is out and there was an emotional victory for Jodie Burrage.

Follow all the latest action from Melbourne Park below: