The Australian Open continues with Great Britain’s Jacob Fearnley knocking out the returning Nick Kyrgios in straight-sets, while Novak Djokovic secured an opening victory under the guidance of coach Andy Murray.
Rising star Fearnley, who rocketed up the rankings last season to qualify for the Australian Open for the first time, remained composed to beat Kyrgios 7-6 6-3 7-6 and claim one of the biggest wins of his career against the home crowd.
Meanwhile, all eyes have been on Djokovic’s new partnership with Murray, but the 37-year-old had to come from behind to beat the 19-year-old wildcard Nishesh Basavareddy, eventually prevailing 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-2 in just under four hours.
Earlier, British No 1 Jack Draper survived a scare against Argentina’s Mariono Navone as the 23-year-old battled from two sets to one down to reach the second round.
Draper, who missed most of pre-season with a hip injury, held up physically as the match went the distance and the 15th seed prevailed in five sets.
There were also wins for Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek, but Stefanos Tsitsipas is out and there was an emotional victory for Jodie Burrage.
Highlights: Novak Djokovic beats wildcard to being Australian Open
Novak Djokovic praised “brilliant” Andy Murray for his mid-match advice after their coaching partnership got off to a winning start at the Australian Open.
After attracting plenty of attention during practice sessions at Melbourne Park, eyes were as much on Murray in the new courtside coaching pod on Rod Laver Arena as the 10-time champion on court against American teenager Nishesh Basavareddy.
If Djokovic is to have a chance of making it 11, he will certainly have to play better than he managed here, but he eventually wore down 19-year-old debutant Basavareddy in a 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory.
Speaking in his on-court interview, Djokovic said of Murray: “I’m obviously thrilled to have him in my corner. I must say it was a little bit of a strange experience to have him courtside in my box.
“He gave me some great advice mid-match. He’s been doing really well. It’s been an enjoyable experience and hopefully we don’t stop here.”
Highlights: Jacob Fearnley tames Nick Kyrgios and ‘rowdy’ crowd
Great Britain’s Jacob Fearnley claimed the biggest win of his career at the Australian Open with a straight-sets victory over Nick Kyrgios.
Home favourite Kyrgios, the 2022 Wimbledon finalist, was handicapped by an abdominal strain as Fearnley prevailed 7-6 (3) 6-3 7-6 (2) in two hours and 19 minutes in Melbourne.
The controversial Kyrgios was playing his first grand-slam event since the 2022 US Open after recovering from chronic wrist and hip injuries.
“I was extremely nervous before the match and I didn’t get too much sleep,” Fearnley said in his on-court interview. “I knew it was going to be a rowdy match. I thought I played good.
“I’m sorry for Nick, I knew he was dealing with some stuff but he played some unbelievable tennis and I thought it was a great match.
“I just tried to focus on myself as best as I could. All things considered it’s probably the best match I’ve ever played.”
Novak Djokovic praises teenager Nishesh Basavareddy
Novak Djokovic spoke glowingly of American wildcard Nishesh Basavareddy after coming from a set down to win his opening match of the tournament.
The 19-year-old was playing in just his first grand slam match but stunned the 10-time champion by taking the lead on Rod Laver Arena.
“I was very impressed by him,” Djokovic said. “I think the whole stadium was really. That’s why he got a great round of applause and appreciation from the crowd.
“They saw what he did on the court, the quality of tennis he put in, the fighting spirit. Huge credit to him for stepping out in his debut in a Grand Slam, first time on a big court, playing the way he did play.
“So well done. I’m sure if he keeps going, as I said on the court, this way, he’s very young, we going to see quite a bit of him in the future.”
