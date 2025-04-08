Ukraine-Russia war latest: Chinese soldiers captured by Kyiv fighting for Putin, Zelensky claims
Zelensky released a video of the Chinese troops, two of whom were captured by Kyiv’s forces
Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Chinese soldiers have joined Russia’s war effort, saying that he expects a reaction from the United States.
Kyiv’s forces engaged in battle with six Chinese troops in eastern Ukraine, two of whom were taken prisoner, the Ukrainian president told reporters in Kyiv on Tuesday.
Mr Zelensky, who released a video of the captured soldiers, said he had ordered Ukrainian officials to obtain an official explanation from China, which he described as now being part of Russia’s war with Ukraine.
It comes after he confirmed for the first time that Ukrainian troops are operating in Russia’s Belgorod border region.
The Ukrainian president said the war must “return to where it came from”, stating that the incursions are defensive missions designed to protect Ukraine’s own Sumy and Kharkiv border regions.
Ukraine’s top commander Oleksandr Syrskyi has presented Mr Zelensky with a report “on the frontline, our presence in the Kursk region and our presence in the Belgorod region”.
Mr Zelensky added: "We continue active operations in the enemy's border areas and this is absolutely justified.”
'There are many more' - Zelensky's comments on Chinese troops in full
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has alleged that Chinese citizens have been engaged in Russia’s war effort against Ukraine.
Here are his comments in full:
“Our military has captured two Chinese citizens who were fighting as part of the Russian army. This happened on Ukrainian territory—in the Donetsk region. Identification documents, bank cards, and personal data were found in their possession.
“We have information suggesting that there are many more Chinese citizens in the occupier's units than just these two. We are currently verifying all the facts—intelligence, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the relevant units of the Armed Forces are working on it.
“I have instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to immediately contact Beijing and clarify how China intends to respond to this.
“Russia's involvement of China, along with other countries, whether directly or indirectly, in this war in Europe is a clear signal that Putin intends to do anything but end the war. He is looking for ways to continue fighting. This definitely requires a response. A response from the United States, Europe, and all those around the world who want peace.
“The captured Chinese citizens are now in the custody of the Security Service of Ukraine.
“Relevant investigative and operational actions are ongoing.”
Breaking: Zelensky says Chinese soldiers fighting for Russia in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky has alleged that Chinese soldiers were caught after joining Russia’s war effort in eastern Ukraine.
Kyiv’s forces fought six Chinese soldiers in Ukraine, taking two captive, the Ukrainian president said, adding that he expects a reaction from Washington.
He has ordered officials to obtain an official explanation from China regarding its soldiers fighting in Ukraine.
Mapped: All Ukrainian incursions into Russia - including activity in Belgorod confirmed by Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that Ukrainian troops are active inside Russia’s Belgorod region, as Kyiv seeks to protect towns near the border.
The Ukrainian president described the move as “absolutely justified” as Ukraine looks to stave off Russian advances, as Moscow delays ceasefire negotiations in an apparent effort to seize more land.
After Ukraine’s foothold in Russia’s Kursk region collapsed in dramatic fashion - despite Ukrainian troops remaining in small pockets of the area - Kyiv may be searching to rebuild the leverage it had hoped to keep for any future ceasefire negotiations.
Read more here:
Mapped: All Ukrainian incursions into Russia - including activity in Belgorod
We will know in weeks if Putin is serious about peace, US says
US secretary of state Marco Rubio has said the US will know within weeks whether Vladimir Putin is serious about peace.
Speaking at the end of a two-day meeting of Nato foreign ministers, Mr Rubio said: "We will know soon enough, in a matter of weeks, not months, whether Russia is serious about peace or not. I hope they are.
"If this is dragging things out, President Trump's not going to fall into the trap of endless negotiations about negotiations.”
Washington’s Nato allies have accused Russia of stalling ceasefire effots, and Donald Trump has reportedly become wary of Mr Putin’s commitment to peace in Ukraine.
In Pictures: Belgian PM visits Kyiv
Belgium’s prime minister Bart de Wever is in Kyiv today for a wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate the fallen defenders of Ukraine, alongside the country’s president Volodymyr Zelensky.
Russia claims it is pushing Ukraine out of Kursk
The Kremlin claims it is continuing to take back territory gained by Ukraine in Russia’s Kursk region.
"The armed forces of the Russian Federation continue to crush the Ukrainian army formations on the territory of Kursk region," Russia’s Defence Ministry said in a statement.
The high-quality DeepState map of the conflict shows Ukraine currently retains about 58 square km of territory around the Kursk settlement of Guyevo.
It’s a far cry from the 1,300 square km Ukraine had gained in Kursk at the peak of its incursion, and Russia has been trying since August last year to eject Ukraine from the region.
Earlier today Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Ukrainian troops have also been active in the Belgorod region.
Russian commander Apti Alaudinov was quoted by Russian state news as saying on Friday that the situation in Belgorod was “under control”.
Zelensky honours Belgian defenders
The Ukrainian president has commemorated Belgians who have helped defend his country, alongside Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever.
“Today, together with the Prime Minister of Belgium, @Bart_DeWever, we commemorated our defenders—the warriors thanks to whom Ukraine is alive, free, and continues to fight,” Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X.
“We remember the feat of every man and woman who defended Ukraine at the cost of their own lives. Eternal honor and gratitude to the heroes.”
Washington considers withdrawing up to 10,000 troops from Europe - report
Washington is considering withdrawing up to 10,000 troops from eastern Europe, NBC News cited six US and European officials briefed on the discussions as saying.
In 2022, after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the US deployed 20,000 troops to bolster Nato’s eastern border with Russia. Troops are stationed in Poland, Romania and the Baltic States.
It would be the latest move in the White House push for Europe to be more self-reliant for its own security.
The numbers which will be withdrawn are not yet confirmed, NBC reported, but the US could remove as many as half its additional troops sent after the invasion.
Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte said European allies would be in close coordination with Washington regarding any withdrawal.
Moscow supports Iran-US talks over nuclear programme, Kremlin says
Moscow supports talks between Iran and the US over Tehran’s nuclear programme and believes it offers a chance of alleviating tensions between the countries, the Kremlin said today.
Speaking to reporters over a call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated Russia’s support for a diplomatic settlement.
"We know that certain contacts, direct and indirect, are planned in Oman. And, of course, this can only be welcomed, because it may lead to a de-escalation of tensions around Iran,” Mr Peskov said.
Iranian state media reported on Tuesday that talks between the US and Iran would take place in Oman on April 12.
The format of the talks remains unclear.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments