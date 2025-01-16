Australian Open Day 6 betting tips

Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Machac - over 4.5 sets - 29/10 Unibet

Donna Vekic to win 2-1 4/1 BetMGM

Jack Draper to win 3-1 13/5 BetVictor

Treble pays 64/1 with Unibet

Australian Open Day 6 betting preview

As day six of the Australian Open gets underway we’ve got two Brits in action in the men’s draw, while Emma Raducanu is enjoying a well-deserved rest after she successfully navigated her way into the third round.

There has been plenty of drama and for a short time, there were even concerns over the men’s world No 1’s future in the tournament as Jannik Sinner lost the first set to Australian wildcard Tristan Schoolkate.

That concern didn’t last long though as he moved through the gears to win the next three sets 6-4 6-1 6-3 to go through.

The pick of the Friday action sees Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz in action and we’ve picked out three bets which combine to make a 64/1 treble with Unibet.

Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Machac prediction

Djokovic kicks off the night session on the Rod Laver Arena, up against the 26th seed Tomas Machac from the Czech Republic.

This will be the toughest match the 10-time champion has played this season, and he will have to step up his game to make it through to the fourth round.

He’s already been taken to four sets by a wildcard and a qualifier so far as he finds his rhythm in Melbourne, and he might relish a tougher opponent.

Machac overcame American Reilly Opelka in the last round in a tight five-set match against the man who knocked Djokovic out of the recent Brisbane International.

He eventually came through 3-6 7-6 6-7 7-6 6-4 to set up the tie with Djokovic.

The two men have met just twice on the tour before, and both players have won one match apiece but it was the 24-year-old who came out on top last time around winning 6-4 0-6 6-1 in a very topsy-turvy match on the clay in Geneva. On a hard court, Djokovic was victorious winning 6-3 3-6 7-6 in Dubai in 2023.

Each meeting has gone the distance, and this one could go all the way as well, so it will be a test of the endurance and fitness of Djokovic who at 37 is 13 years older than his opponent.

Tennis betting sites have the former world No 1 as the favourite at 2/7, while you can get 13/4 on a win for Machac.

Australian Open prediction 1: Over 4.5 sets – 29/10 Unibet

Diana Shnaider vs Donna Vekic prediction

Donna Vekic is one of those players who on her day can beat anyone but has never quite achieved the highs both her potential and quality have suggested she can.

She climbed to a world ranking high of 18 in October last year, 12 years after reaching her first WTA Tour final.

The 28-year-old made the quarter-finals in Melbourne in 2023, before losing to the eventual winner Aryna Sabalenka, so she has form here that she would love to rediscover.

She had to come from a set down to beat the British lucky loser Harriet Dart in the last round, coming through 4-6 6-0 6-2 in just over two hours.

In Diana Shnaider she faces the 12th seed who is yet to drop a set and has already surpassed her previous best record at the tournament, which was the second round in 2023.

She did reach the quarter-finals of the junior tournament in 2022 and won the girl’s doubles the same year but this is a whole different ball game up against the experience of Vekic.

The two players have met just once before when Shnaider came out on top on grass so that’s unlikely to have any bearing on the hard courts in Australia.

The betting sites are backing the Russian against the 18th seed, with the odds at 3/5 for a Shnaider win and 6/4 for Vekic but we just feel that Vekic’s experience could just give her the edge, but it won’t be easy.

Australian Open prediction 2: Donna Vekic to win 2-1 – 4/1 BetMGM

Jack Draper vs Aleksandar Vukic prediction

Draper is up against another Aussie on Friday as he takes on one of the tournament’s surprise packages in Aleksandar Vukic.

The Brit eventually managed to overcome Thanasi Kokkinakis in five sets in the last round and he can expect even more stick from the highly partisan crowd in Melbourne.

The 15th seed has had two tough five-setters so far and been on court for over eight and a half hours. How he would love an easier match this time around.

Vukic, currently ranked 68 in the world, caused one of the shocks of the second round when he beat 22nd seed Seb Korda 6-4 3-6 2-6 6-3 7-5 to reach the third round for the first time.

He also needed five sets to get through his first-round match against Damir Dzumhur so we might have to strap ourselves in for another long one.

It will be the first meeting between the two players and understandably betting apps have the Brit as favourite at 2/9, while you can get 19/5 on the Australian coming out on top.

Australian Open prediction 1: Jack Draper to win 3-1 – 13/5 BetVictor

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

NHS Help

GambleAware

Gamblers Anonymous

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.