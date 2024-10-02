Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner LIVE: China Open result and final score from blockbuster Beijing Open final
Alcaraz won his first title since Wimbledon as he ended Sinner’s winning streak with a 6-7(6) 6-4 7-6(3) victory in Beijing
Carlos Alcaraz took the final seven points in row to win a thrilling deciding tiebreak and beat young rival Jannik Sinner, claiming the China Open title while snapping the World No 1’s 15-match winning streak.
Alcaraz improved his head-to-head with Sinner to 6-4 with his third victory against the Italian in a row, coming from behind to win 6-7(6) 6-4 7-6(3) in three hours and 21 minutes in a blockuster Beijing final.
Alcaraz, himself with an eight-match win streak coming into the final, made the better start and served for the first set at 5-3. But Sinner dug in and broke the Spaniard to stay alive. Sinner saved three set points, including two in the tiebreak, as he upped his level.
Sinner and Alcaraz saved break points midway through the second set - Alcaraz doing so during an epic 15-minute game, which proved crucial as he levelled at a one-set all. Incredible defence from Alcaraz saw the 21-year-old force the decider.
And the momentum continued into the third set as Alcaraz found the early breakthrough. Sinner resisted the double-break and Alcaraz failed to serve it out as the Italian broke back and forced a match tiebreak.
Alcaraz was 3-0 down in the tiebreak, with Sinner about to serve, before the Spaniard produced a stunning fightback fuelled by attacking tennis to win the next seven points and claim his fourth title of the season and his first since Wimbledon.
Follow live updates and the latest score from Beijing as Alcaraz and Sinner meet in the final of the China Open
Carlos Alcaraz snaps Jannik Sinner’s winning streak in thriller to secure China Open title
Carlos Alcaraz ended Jannik Sinner’s winning run to take the China Open title in Beijing after another pulsating encounter between the two young stars.
Sinner went into the final on a 15-match winning streak after lifting his second grand slam trophy of the season at the US Open, but it was Alcaraz who came out on top 6-7 (6) 6-4 7-6 (3) after three hours and 21 minutes.
The Spaniard now has a 6-4 lead over his big rival in their head-to-head after thumping 55 winners and playing a stunning final tie-break.
Carlos Alcaraz snaps Jannik Sinner’s winning streak in China Open thriller
Alcaraz prevailed 6-7 (6) 6-4 7-6 (3) victory after three hours and 21 minutes of sensational tennis to secure the title in Beijing
Alcaraz moves up to World No 2 and closes gap on Sinner
With his victory in the China Open final, Carlos Alcaraz moves above Alexander Zverev in the world rankings and closes the gap to Jannik Sinner in the 2024 points race.
Sinner, with six titles this year, still has a healthy lead but Alcaraz could close the gap further at the ATP 1000 tournament in Shanghai - which unbelievably begins today.
Then it’s the ATP 1000 in Paris at the end of the month, before the ATP Finals in Turin in mid-November. So there are plenty of points to play for.
Carlos Alcaraz improves incredible top-5 record
Alcaraz has now won eight of his nine matches this year against players ranked in the world’s top-5. His only defeat came against Novak Djokovic in the Olympics final, but he’s beaten Sinner three times, Daniil Medvedev twice, Alexander Zverev in the French Open final and Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.
Carlos Alcaraz speaks after winning China Open: ‘I have the joy again'
“Thank you. I would like to start with Jannik - what I can say about the year you are having, it’s unbelievable. You deserve it with the work you do with your team. You work hard and you are humble and you are getting success. I would like to congratulate you and your team for the work you do but more importantly you are a great person. I respect you a lot as a player but more as a person.
“Then my family, my team - I’m really lucky. They support me every day and tell me the things I don’t want to hear! I want to thank you. The last two months have been a difficult moment but all the hard work we’ve been doing, playing great tennis and having a good time on the court I was able to have the joy again. It’s all thanks to you, for this week especially.”
Jannik Sinner speaks after defeat to Carlos Alcaraz: ‘We just fell short'
“First of all, I would like to start with Carlos. Keep going, you have a great team behind you and a great family. I wish you only the best. Hopefully we’ll play a couple of more times in the future, I’m quite sure [we will]. It’s a big pleasure to share the court with you - so thank you so much.
“Of course thank you to my team and my box and everyone who supports me. The work never stops. I’m happy to be in this position but we fell short. It was a great battle again and in a couple of days there is another opportunity. Thank you for the support.”
Carlos Alcaraz wins fourth title of 2024
It had been a tough couple of months for Alcaraz, with his emotional defeat to Novak Djokovic in the Olympics final and shock exit in the second round of the US Open.
But the 21-year-old has now claimed his fourth title of the year in China after wins at Indians Wells, the French Open and Wimbledon. In three of those titles, he has beaten Sinner.
He’s also closed the gap to Sinner and the World No 1 ranking. Could he claim it over the final weeks of the season?
Carlos Alcaraz extends winning streak against Jannik Sinner
Alcaraz has now won three matches against Sinner in a row, improving their head-to-head to 6-4. It’s also the third time in a row that Alcaraz has beaten Sinner from a set down.
Since losing in the US Open second round, Alcaraz now has nine wins in a row across Davis Cup, Laver Cup and now the China Open.
This was Sinner’s first defeat in 16 matches. He had been unbeaten since August.
Moment of the match: Alcaraz wins stunning point in tiebreak
Alcaraz and Sinner did it again, producing tennis from another dimension - including this unbelievable point in the tiebreak.
Down 3-1 in the tiebreak, Alcaraz had to win it. He did. It was one of seven points he won in a row to win the title.
TENNIS FROM ANOTHER PLANET! 😍 pic.twitter.com/GHfVyIwDJn— Sky Sports Tennis (@SkySportsTennis) October 2, 2024
GAME, SET AND MATCH! Carlos Alcaraz wins the China Open!
Our champion, Carlos Alcaraz, speaking to Sky Sports post-match:
“He could win in two. I could win in two. He could win in three. It was a really close match. Jannik showed once again he showed he’s the best player in the world at least for me with the level that he’s playing.
“It is unbelievable. He’s the best. It was high-quality. I had my chances in the first set but didn’t make it, but I’m proud of the way I built the match, the way that I managed everything.
“I never lost hope but I had to give everything. I played great points to make it 3-3 and then decided to go for it.”
Carlos Alcaraz 6-7 6-4 7-6 Jannik Sinner
GAME, SET AND MATCH! Carlos Alcaraz wins the China Open!
Amazing. Just amazing. Alcaraz was 2-0 down when he went to change his shoes in the tiebreak. Then 3-0 down with Sinner about to serve twice. From there, he won the next seven points, while playing some of his best tennis of the match after three hours and 20 minutes.
What a final, and what a rivalry these two have. So many twists, turns, and brilliant points. Alcaraz a deserved winner but he had to fight all the way.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments