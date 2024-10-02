Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner LIVE: China Open result and final score from blockbuster Beijing Open final

✕ Close 'I like facing the best players' - Alcaraz after reaching the China Open final

Carlos Alcaraz took the final seven points in row to win a thrilling deciding tiebreak and beat young rival Jannik Sinner, claiming the China Open title while snapping the World No 1’s 15-match winning streak.

Alcaraz improved his head-to-head with Sinner to 6-4 with his third victory against the Italian in a row, coming from behind to win 6-7(6) 6-4 7-6(3) in three hours and 21 minutes in a blockuster Beijing final.

Alcaraz, himself with an eight-match win streak coming into the final, made the better start and served for the first set at 5-3. But Sinner dug in and broke the Spaniard to stay alive. Sinner saved three set points, including two in the tiebreak, as he upped his level.

Sinner and Alcaraz saved break points midway through the second set - Alcaraz doing so during an epic 15-minute game, which proved crucial as he levelled at a one-set all. Incredible defence from Alcaraz saw the 21-year-old force the decider.

And the momentum continued into the third set as Alcaraz found the early breakthrough. Sinner resisted the double-break and Alcaraz failed to serve it out as the Italian broke back and forced a match tiebreak.

Alcaraz was 3-0 down in the tiebreak, with Sinner about to serve, before the Spaniard produced a stunning fightback fuelled by attacking tennis to win the next seven points and claim his fourth title of the season and his first since Wimbledon.

