Daniil Medvedev reveals joke that made Carlos Alcaraz laugh after China Open defeat

Daniil Medvedev told Carlos Alcaraz that he would have to try dressing up like Botic van de Zandschulp after the Spaniard advanced to the final of the China Open with a 7-5 6-3 victory in Beijing.

Alcaraz was stunned by Van de Zandschulp in the second round of the US Open last month, in one of the biggest upsets of the season.

But the 21-year-old has been on a hot run of form since, and produced another entertaining display to beat Medvedev and reach the final of the China Open for the first time.

Alcaraz has now won his last four meetings with Medvedev, dominating the match-up since defeat to the Russian in the semi-finals of last year’s US Open in New York.

After Alcaraz beat Medvedev for the third time this year, the World No 5 covered his mouth as he went to shake hands and said something to the Spaniard that made him laugh and shake his head.

And in his press conference after the match, Medvedev explained: “I told Carlos next match I’m going to paint my hair blond and put ‘Botic’ here [drawing a line across his chest].

“Maybe this can help. As I say, today I played pretty well. I don’t see how I could beat him today, on a given day today.

open image in gallery Alcaraz laughs as Medvedev leaves the court ( Getty Images )

“Next match I need to try something. Maybe throw him off a little bit. But it’s a joke, of course.”

Alcaraz, who has won eight matches in a row since the US Open, will play World No 1 Jannik Sinner in the final.