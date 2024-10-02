Jannik Sinner admits to ‘sleepless nights’ amid anti-doping controversy

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Jannik Sinner has revealed he’s had “sleepless nights” amid his ongoing anti-doping controversy.

The World No 1 said that he is “very disappointed and also surprised” after the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) announced that it would be appealing the decision to clear the Italian of a doping offence.

An independent tribunal found that the Sinner was not at fault despite twice testing positive for a banned substance earlier this year. The news of Wada’s appeal came as Sinner arrived in Beijing for the China Open.

And the Australian Open and US Open champion, who faces young rival Carlos Alcaraz in the Beijing final, said the saga is playing on his mind after Wada announced its intention to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“It’s not a situation where I like to be in,” the 23-year-old said. “It’s a very delicate and difficult and also different situation.

“But what I know is that I always try to remind myself that I haven’t done anything wrong.

"For sure I had sleepless nights during this time. Now again it’s going to be not easy.

“In my mind I knew this could potentially happen. Obviously disappointed to be in this situation but I just try to stay somehow focused on my work and trying to do everything possible to be ready for each match I play.”

At the China Open, Alcaraz said he sympathises with Sinner and the “difficult” situation the Italian finds himself in.

. I know everyone is talking about it, the news is talking about it.

"Probably, as he said before New York (US Open), people started to look at him in a different way. I don’t know how it can be, but for sure I understand the position. I feel (for) him.

"But anyway, the game and the level that he’s playing with everything he’s been through right now, it’s insane.

"I hope that this thing... will be aside soon and he’s able to stay focused on what he loves, and that is playing tennis, trying to keep going."