Carlos Alcaraz v Taylor Fritz live: Japan Open final latest score and updates

Carlos Alcaraz faces Taylor Fritz in the Tokyo final ( Getty Images )

Carlos Alcaraz aims for his eighth title of the season as the World No 1 and bids for revenge against Taylor Fritz in the final of the Japan Open in Tokyo.

Alcaraz lost to Fritz at the Laver Cup in San Francisco earlier this month, with the American producing a superb performance to beat the six-time grand slam champion for the first time.

Only Alcaraz have more wins this season than Fritz, who is bidding for his third title of the year and looks to be high in confidence after his Laver Cup heroics for Team World.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, is looking to solidify his place at the top of the rankings ahead of rival Jannik Sinner ahead of the start of the Shanghai Masters next week.

The 22-year-old has struggled for consistency at times during his debut in Tokyo since hurting his ankle in his opening win over Sebastian Baez.

