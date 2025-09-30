Carlos Alcaraz v Taylor Fritz live: Japan Open final latest score and updates
World No 1 Alcaraz is bidding for an eighth title this season after reaching a 10th final
Carlos Alcaraz aims for his eighth title of the season as the World No 1 and bids for revenge against Taylor Fritz in the final of the Japan Open in Tokyo.
Alcaraz lost to Fritz at the Laver Cup in San Francisco earlier this month, with the American producing a superb performance to beat the six-time grand slam champion for the first time.
Only Alcaraz have more wins this season than Fritz, who is bidding for his third title of the year and looks to be high in confidence after his Laver Cup heroics for Team World.
Alcaraz, meanwhile, is looking to solidify his place at the top of the rankings ahead of rival Jannik Sinner ahead of the start of the Shanghai Masters next week.
The 22-year-old has struggled for consistency at times during his debut in Tokyo since hurting his ankle in his opening win over Sebastian Baez.
Follow live score updates from Alcaraz v Fritz, below
Carlos Alcaraz overcomes slow start to defeat Casper Ruud
World number one Carlos Alcaraz recovered from a slow start to beat Casper Ruud 3-6 6-3 6-4 and reach the Japan Open final where he will meet second seed Taylor Fritz with the chance to claim his eighth title of the year.
Alcaraz will also be seeking revenge in Tuesday's clash in Tokyo after a shock defeat by Fritz at the Laver Cup in San Francisco this month, his first loss to the American in four career meetings.
Carlos Alcaraz overcomes slow start to defeat Casper Ruud and reach Japan Open final
Carlos Alcaraz v Taylor Fritz head-to-head
Alcaraz leads the head-to-head 3-1, but Fritz won their last meeting at the Laver Cup, winning 6-3 6-2 in San Fransisco.
2025, Laver Cup (U.S.A.) Hard, RR, Fritz won 6-3 6-2
2025, Wimbledon (Great Britain), Grass, SF, Alcaraz won 6-4 5-7 6-3 7-6(6)
2024, Laver Cup (Germany), Hard, RR, Alcaraz won 6-2 7-5
2023, Miami (U.S.A.), Hard, QF, Alcaraz won 6-4 6-2
Carlos Alcaraz v Taylor Fritz start time
The Japan Open final will start at 10am UK time (6pm local).
It’s Alcaraz’s first appearance in the Japan Open final, on his debut in Tokyo, while Fritz is a former champion having won the tournament three years ago.
Welcome
