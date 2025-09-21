Taylor Fritz caps off string of upsets as Team World take the lead at Laver Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

American Taylor Fritz defeated world number one Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets as Team World rode a day of upsets to a 9-3 lead at the Laver Cup in San Francisco.

Fritz’s 6-3 6-2 win over the Spaniard capped off a perfect day of singles results for Team World, with Alex de Minaur and Francisco Cerundolo claiming earlier wins over Team Europe on Saturday.

Australia’s De Minaur kicked off the second day of the first-to-13 competition with a shock straight-sets win over world number three Alexander Zverev.

The eighth-ranked De Minaur raced out to a 5-0 lead before carrying that momentum to a 6-1 6-4 victory in just one hour and 38 minutes.

Team World then stretched their advantage to two points on the back of Cerundolo’s 6-3 7-6 (5) win over Denmark’s Holger Rune.

The Argentinian cruised through the first set, before Rune fought fire with fire in the second to force a tie-break, which Cerundolo ultimately claimed 7-5.

Fritz then capitalised on Team World’s momentum in the evening session, overpowering the US Open champion with 17 winners, including five aces.

Speaking on-court after the match, Fritz said: “I knew what I had to do.

“The question was if I was going to be able to do it. The three times I had played Carlos, he had broken me in the first game every time.

“Getting out of that first game was huge. I just made sure I didn’t second guess myself.”

Team World’s dominance was rounded out by the final match of the day, which saw De Minaur partner with Alex Michelsen to defeat Rune and Casper Ruud 6-3 6-4.