Carlos Alcaraz receives medical attention after scary fall at Japan Open
Alcaraz continued to play on against Sebastian Baez but fell to the ground after hurting his foot in a frightening moment
Carlos Alcaraz took a medical timeout after hurting his foot in an injury scare at the Japan Open in Tokyo.
Alcaraz pulled up mid-point in the fifth game of his first-round match against Sebastian Baez.
After taking several hobbled steps, Alcaraz fell to his back and covered his face with his hands.
The World No 1 and US Open champion received medical attention and called a timeout following the injury.
Alcaraz received strapping around his left ankle and the bottom of his left foot but continued to play on.
The Spaniard played in the Laver Cup in San Francisco last weekend, his first tournament since winning his sixth grand slam title in New York.
A visibly frustrated Alcaraz spoke at length with his team during a rain delay after breaking Baez to lead 5-4 in the first set.
The match was briefly suspended due to the conditions, before Alcaraz wrapped up the first set immediately after its resumption.
