Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US Open day 13 betting tips

Djokovic v Alcaraz prediction: Alcaraz to win 3-1 - 11/4 Ladbrokes

Sinner vs Auger Aliassime prediction: Under 31.5 games - 21/20 BoyleSports

Double pays 6.38/1 BoyleSports

For the third Grand Slam in a row, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have all reached the last four, where they are joined by Felix Auger Aliassime, who is in the semi-finals for the second time in New York.

The Canadian might be the most inexperienced of the quartet, but he has shown great form over the last two weeks and will be looking to cause another shock when he takes on Sinner, while Djokovic and Alcaraz contest a blockbuster semi.

We’ve got a best bet for each match and the double pays 6.38/1 on BoyleSports and equivalent betting sites.

Novak Djokovic v Carlos Alcaraz Best Bets

In the first of the semi-finals, four-time winner Novak Djokovic will take on the 2022 champion Carlos Alcaraz looking to reach his first Grand Slam final of the year.

The 38-year-old has reached the last four in each of the Grand Slams so far this year, losing to Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner twice.

He has won just two of his matches so far in straight sets, being taken to four by Zachary Svajda, Cameron Norrie and Taylor Fritz.

But he has shown his usual battling qualities and would love to finally secure his 25th Grand Slam and first since the 2023 US Open, when he beat Daniil Medvedev 6-3 7-6 6-3.

Alcaraz won’t make it easy, though, and the fact that he is playing with a smile on his face makes the Spaniard even more dangerous.

He is yet to lose a set in New York and has made easy work of the likes of Reilly Opelka, Arthur Rinderknech and 20th seed Jiri Lehecka last time out, defeating the Czech in less than two hours.

Djokovic has won four of the last five meetings between the pair, including the 2024 Olympic Final, but it is the Spaniard who has come out on top in the two Grand Slam finals, winning the 2023 and 2024 Wimbledon finals.

Tennis betting sites are all backing the world number two at odds of 2/7, while you can get 3/1 on a Djokovic win.

If the Serbian is to reach his 11th US Open final, he will have to get at Alcaraz from the off. Being 16 years younger, you would have to back Alcaraz if it was to go the distance.

Djokovic v Alcaraz prediction: Alcaraz to win 3-1 - 11/4 Ladbrokes

Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

The world number one, Jannik Sinner, is the very epitome of consistency. He has reached the final in the last four Grand Slams, winning three of them, including last year’s US Open.

He beat Taylor Fritz 6-3 6-4 7-5 in the final to win his second Grand Slam, but after carrying that form into this year, he is now chasing a fifth major title.

He was given a bit of a scare back in the third round when he lost the first set against Denis Shapovalov, but that is the only set he has lost so far in what was by far his longest match at three hours and 12 minutes.

In Auger Aliassime, he faces a man who has already caused several upsets, beating Zverev, Andrey Rublev and most recently Alex de Minaur, all of whom are ranked higher than him in the world rankings.

He won the Junior US Open back in 2016, and he would love to secure his first major tournament win at the same event nine years later.

His best-ever appearance at a Grand Slam came at the 2021 US Open, when he reached the semi-finals only to be beaten by Medvedev, who went on to beat Djokovic in the final.

The pair have met three times before, with the number 25 seed winning the first two before Sinner won their last match 6-0 6-2 at the recent Cincinnati Open.

We would love to see a different face in the final, but it’s hard to see anyone beating Sinner right now.

Sinner vs Auger Aliassime prediction: Under 31.5 games - 21/20 BoyleSports

Please gamble responsibly

Bettors should always practice responsible gambling. When using gambling sites, be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

The same applies whether you’re using slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, betting apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.